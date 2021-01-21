Weysan Dun: Personal responsibility is a key factor in fully enjoying our freedoms

We in the USA enjoy many freedoms. The word “freedom” is used frequently in public discourse; however, we rarely hear discussions about the responsibilities of freedom.
The phrase “Freedom is not free” is engraved into one wall at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., to remind us our freedom was fought and paid for with the blood and lives of previous generations of our fellow Americans.
President Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same.”
These notable sentiments relate to the costs and the fragility of our freedom. The idea that we share collective responsibility to safeguard our freedom is periodically mentioned, but the concept of self-responsibility in a free society is contemplated less frequently.
In the not-so-distant past, government leaders, educators and civic role models often espoused the concept that freedom and personal responsibility go hand in hand. They believed everyone has the opportunity to succeed, and that one’s success or failure was an individual responsibility. The idea that the choices one makes, and the consequences of those choices, could determine the trajectory of one’s life was considered a core American value, a benefit of freedom and something to be cherished.
The notion that freedom could be a burden never occurred to me until I had an illuminating conversation with a foreign government official years ago. I had several assignments during my 30-year FBI career where I worked with law enforcement and security officials from other countries. Usually, these were countries allied with the United States, but I occasionally interacted with officials from non-allied countries. One such interaction involved an official of a socialist country that many would consider adversarial to the U.S. I am intentionally being vague about the country and the circumstances of this conversation because I do not wish to potentially place the individual in jeopardy if they are still in active service.
Despite the fact we represented countries that were sometimes at odds, we developed a cordial, professional relationship leading to several candid discussions. One of our conversations included a friendly debate about why we each thought living under our respective form of government was preferable to the other. I asked why one would rather live under an autocratic government with less freedom, as opposed to a country with guaranteed personal freedom. I was surprised when the response was that freedom is frightening.
My foreign colleague explained that under an autocratic, socialist government, if you obey the rules, do what you are told to do and do not cause trouble, you can be assured of a lifestyle somewhat comparable to everyone else. You may not achieve great success, but you also don’t have to worry about extreme failure. In contrast, living in a free country means individuals must make many choices, and making the wrong choice can lead to failure and ending up with nothing. In this person’s view, the availability of individual choice was not seen as beneficial. Rather, having to make choices that could result in failure was frightening.
This thought was articulated in former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt’s quote, “Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility. For the person who is unwilling to grow up, the person who does not want to carry his own weight, this is a frightening prospect.”
But the American story tells us that self-responsibility is worth the risk, including as an empowering message for individuals from communities that have suffered racial discrimination and disparity.
Brown University professor and author Glenn C. Loury, the first Black tenured professor of economics in the history of Harvard University, has addressed this topic in articles and interviews. Loury has examined differences in how children are raised, whether youths are worried about disappointing their parents, what things are valued in the community, what aspirations are embraced, how they deal with their setbacks and whether parents ensure youths apply themselves in ways that maximize the chance of developing their talents. Loury asserts these behaviors significantly influence whether individuals acquire the skills, traits, habits and orientations that foster successful participation in American society.
Community leaders can emphasize self-responsibility, encourage individuals to be role models, and foster the attitudes and behaviors that can help us rise together.
Weysan Dun is a retired veteran of the FBI and served as the special agent in charge of multiple FBI field offices around the U.S., including the Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.