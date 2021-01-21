Weysan Dun: Personal responsibility is a key factor in fully enjoying our freedoms

The notion that freedom could be a burden never occurred to me until I had an illuminating conversation with a foreign government official years ago. I had several assignments during my 30-year FBI career where I worked with law enforcement and security officials from other countries. Usually, these were countries allied with the United States, but I occasionally interacted with officials from non-allied countries. One such interaction involved an official of a socialist country that many would consider adversarial to the U.S. I am intentionally being vague about the country and the circumstances of this conversation because I do not wish to potentially place the individual in jeopardy if they are still in active service.

Despite the fact we represented countries that were sometimes at odds, we developed a cordial, professional relationship leading to several candid discussions. One of our conversations included a friendly debate about why we each thought living under our respective form of government was preferable to the other. I asked why one would rather live under an autocratic government with less freedom, as opposed to a country with guaranteed personal freedom. I was surprised when the response was that freedom is frightening.