Weysan Dun: Plight of Ukrainian people should resonate with Americans

Ukraine has been in the news since Russia invaded in February, 2022. The reports of barbaric Russian military attacks on civilian targets, including hospitals and schools; the resultant humanitarian crisis; and Ukraine’s valiant resistance has galvanized American respect and sympathy.

Nevertheless, the crisis in Ukraine remains abstract for most Americans outside of the Ukrainian émigré community. My column today shares a little-known, law enforcement related connection between Ukraine and Omaha, and my thoughts on why the events in Ukraine should matter to all of us.

In 2009, the Omaha FBI Field Office initiated an investigation which became one of the most significant FBI cyber-crime investigations to date. The case started with a tip from an Omaha-area financial company that suspicious electronic withdrawals of funds from numerous banks had occurred. FBI Agents in Omaha soon determined dozens of small businesses, non-profits, and local government entities around the country were victimized by a sophisticated cyber-crime enterprise based in Ukraine.

The criminals used “spear-phishing” emails which looked like genuine communications from clients, government agencies, or corporate partners to trick people into infecting their computers with malware allowing the criminals to control the computer. The scheme targeted financial officers of organizations and, upon taking control of their computers, the criminals would transfer funds out of the organizations’ bank accounts. They attempted to steal almost $220 million and succeeded in stealing $70 million from victims’ bank accounts. Many of the victims did not know their funds had been stolen until the FBI contacted them, because the transactions appeared to be legitimately executed by their financial officers.

The Omaha FBI led an international investigation, code-named Trident Breach, resulting in the dismantling of the criminal enterprise and the coordinated arrests of more than 60 criminals in five countries including Ukraine. The Security Service of Ukraine (Sluzhba bezpeky Ukrayiny or SBU) was an essential partner in the investigation. On the day of the coordinated take down, FBI Agents from Omaha were in Ukraine, working side by side with SBU officers to arrest five masterminds of the criminal enterprise and execute eight search warrants. The coordination and cooperation of the SBU on this investigation was unprecedented. Our SBU partners even helped identify Ukrainian officials whose trustworthiness was suspect, allowing us to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

A tradition among U.S. law enforcement is the trading of hats and patches between members of different agencies who work together, symbolizing the shared commitment to service and adherence to the rule of law. This tradition transcended international boundaries as our SBU colleagues offered to exchange SBU hats and patches with us at the conclusion of the case. The SBU hat and patches are among the treasured mementos of my 30-year FBI career.

The point of this story is that Ukraine, despite its struggles, is striving to attain a western-style democracy. The unprecedented cooperation of the SBU in the Trident Breach case shows there are significant elements of Ukraine’s government that desire the rule of law and view governance as a service, not a means of personal enrichment. While Ukraine continues to have remnants of an oligarchic society where small groups of elites attempt to retain control for selfish and corrupt purposes, it is making a concerted effort to move in the right direction.

The current situation in Ukraine has striking parallels to America’s history. We were British colonies that declared independence and took a stand to fight for our rights and our freedoms during the Revolutionary War. Our Continental Army consisted mostly of volunteer citizen-soldier militias. Commanded by 44-year-old George Washington, our forces fought alone as the rest of the world watched to see if we could prevail against the British military, then one of the strongest in the world. Our fledgling nation appealed to the international community for help, but it was almost three years before France sent arms, troops, and ships. Most historians agree we would have lost the Revolutionary War without the help of the French.

Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. It is now fighting alone against a world superpower to keep that independence. Ukraine’s fighters are volunteers, citizens’ defense groups and a small professional military. They are outnumbered, outgunned, and pleading for international assistance. They are led by their 44-year-old president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who refused an offer of safe transport out of Ukraine in the face of withering Russian attacks, saying “I need ammunition, not a ride.” On the eve of the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy directly addressed Russia in a final effort to prevent war. He concluded his remarks by saying, “It is about the right to self-determination, that every person might determine their own future. It is the right of every society, and of every person, to security, to a life without threats. I am certain that these rights are important to you, as well.”

The rights President Zelenskyy articulated are important to all of us. The plight of the Ukrainian people should resonate with Americans. They are standing for their country, defending their homes, families, and freedoms just as we did during the Revolutionary War. We need to do more to help Ukraine. I do not advocate committing American forces to battle; however, we need to petition our elected leaders to send Ukraine the technically advanced munitions they need to help them fight for their freedom.

Failure to help Ukraine win decisively could embolden Russia’s aggression, increasing the prospects of direct conflict with America and its allies.

Weysan Dun is a retired veteran of the FBI and served as the special agent in charge of multiple FBI field offices around the U.S., including the Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.