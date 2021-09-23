Weysan Dun: Sacrificing to fight COVID is the real American way

Those who read my columns know I am on the conservative side of the political spectrum, and I strive to be fact-based and balanced. I am a patriotic, proud American; an advocate of law and order; and I embrace the qualities that make our country one of the greatest in the world. It is from my perspective as a patriotic conservative that I write about the “American way” to respond to the COVID pandemic.

Let’s step away from the current political and societal polarization and remember what made this country great. The preamble of the U.S. Constitution articulates the idea that “we the people” must collectively “ensure domestic tranquility” and “promote the general welfare” of this country. President John Adams wrote in 1778, “... it was the duty of a good citizen to sacrifice all to his country ...” Also consider the closing line of the Declaration of Independence, which states, “... we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.”