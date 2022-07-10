Weysan Dun: Some concepts for gun control not as effective as some may think

Gun control has recently been a hot topic. The wrangling over how to solve the problem of gun violence is not likely to end any time soon because people on both sides of the debate have sincerely held beliefs supported by data.

Today’s column highlights some challenges and offers a path forward from my perspective as a supporter of Second Amendment rights and a career law enforcement official who recognizes the need to reduce gun violence.

I grew up in the rural Midwest where guns are common. I remember wilderness campouts where adult leaders discretely carried guns to protect us from poisonous snakes and rabid animals. I learned firearms safety and marksmanship as a pre-teen. I got my first gun, a .22 caliber rifle, when I was 14 years old and many of my peers had similar guns. Despite the prevalence and availability of guns, gun violence was nonexistent and shooting a person was unthinkable.

I know the heartache caused by the criminal use of firearms. I started and led a gang task force in Hartford, Connecticut, after a 5-year-old girl was killed when rival teenage gangs engaged in a shootout on a busy street. I have attended funerals of police officers, some of whom I personally knew, who were shot and killed in the line of duty. I have personally been shot at (fortunately not injured), so I know the danger posed by guns in the wrong hands and I support reasonable gun controls.

There is much disagreement regarding the extent of the problem. Data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) showing there have been more than 250 mass shootings so far this year is often cited. The GVA’s definition of a mass shooting is four or more victims shot regardless of the extent of injury. To be sure, any gunshot wound causes suffering but conflating fatalities with injuries, some of which may be minor, is misleading. Northeastern University professors James Fox and Jack Levin published a research study this year in the journal Homicide Studies, entitled “Mass Murder in America: Trends, Characteristics, Explanations, and Policy Response.” This research showed nearly half of the mass shootings documented in the GVA resulted in no fatalities, less than one-quarter involved multiple deaths, and only 7% reached the threshold of a mass killing (defined by the FBI as four or more victim fatalities).

Fox and Levin differentiate between mass killings, mass shootings and random mass public shootings (as opposed to domestic violence or shootings while committing another crime). Their research concludes the numbers have remained relatively level over the past 15 years, with an average of approximately 30 mass killings annually, roughly two dozen of which were committed with guns. The annual number of random, mass public shootings has ranged from three in 2020 to 10 in 2018, with an average of less than six. While any death is a tragedy and mass shootings of any type are distressing, it is important to understand the nuances in the definitions, data and analyses.

The 1994 attempt to address mass shootings by banning “assault weapons” and large capacity magazines is generally viewed as having mixed results at best. A 1999 National Institute of Justice (NIJ) paper by Roth & Koper titled “Impacts of the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban: 1994–96,” says the ban may have contributed to reducing the gun murder rate, but it failed to reduce the average number of victims per incident or multiple gunshot victims.

A 2013 memo authored by NIJ Deputy Director Greg Ridgeway stated that gun buybacks are ineffective as generally implemented, the 1994 ban on high-capacity magazines had limited effectiveness, and the complete elimination of assault weapons would not have a large impact on gun homicides. Similarly, a 2013 study by Northeastern University’s James Fox in the journal Homicide Studies, concluded the 1994 ban did not make a significant difference. Fox’s data showed from 1976 to 1994, an average of 18 mass shootings occurred each year. During the ban, 1995 to 2004, the average was 19 incidents per year. After the ban, through 2011, the average went up to 21.

Rather than controlling specific types of guns, a more effective way to address gun violence might be focusing on changing behavior. I believe contributors to the recent spike in gun violence include the “grievance mentality” embraced by some, and the current tendency to emphasize individual rights rather than personal responsibility and respect for the rights of others. Renewed attention to traditional values and focus on the behaviors that contribute to gun violence, rather than trying to control the instrument used, might be more productive.

The scourge of drunken driving deaths was addressed by enacting severe penalties for driving while intoxicated and holding people accountable for supplying alcoholic beverages to obviously inebriated individuals, not by banning motor vehicles or alcoholic drinks. There are also concerted efforts to educate the public on the dangers and illegality of drunken driving as well as messaging to make it socially unacceptable. According to Responsibility.org, drunk driving fatalities have decreased 45% since 1982 while overall traffic fatalities declined only 12%. Moreover, drunk driving fatalities decreased 83% for people under 21.

A similar approach to gun violence would entail increasing the penalties for committing gun crimes; holding accountable those who provide a gun, or allow easy access to a gun, used in a crime; and enacting laws to curtail straw purchases of guns for persons prohibited from buying guns themselves. A concomitant public service messaging campaign to highlight these initiatives would be beneficial, and a renewed societal emphasis on self-responsibility and respect for others might help ameliorate several societal issues in addition to gun violence.