Weysan Dun: Stressing officer-involved death rates without balancing context may hurt communities that need help

Last year was grim for law enforcement in America. Seventy-three police officers were feloniously killed in the line of duty in 2021; that is the highest annual number since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

This 20-year record high equates to one officer murdered every five days: an appalling statistic that has received little attention from the media or the public.

An even more chilling fact is there were 103 ambush attacks on law enforcement officers in 2021, an increase of 115% from 2020, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. These ambushes resulted in 130 officers being shot, with 30 of those officers killed. That means nearly half of the 73 officers killed in 2021 never even interacted with their assailant before being murdered.

These officers’ stories are all heart-wrenching, some more painful than others.

A particularly distressing example is Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, who was shot multiple times in her patrol car at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, by two men who approached from behind and opened fire. It is likely she never even saw her assailants. One of Officer Holley’s daughters spoke at her funeral, saying, “She had this preconceived notion that cops needed to be better, and they needed to demonstrate better for the Black community, and she did that.” Sadly, the men who shot her were from the community she was trying to help.

I noted in a previous column that anti-law enforcement rhetoric and denigration of police over the past two years has resulted in a marked increase in police retirements and resignations from 2020 to 2021 and has created challenges in recruiting high-quality applicants for police jobs. The dramatic increase in police officers being murdered is an even more grievous result of the ongoing disparagement of law enforcement.

While the virulent, often profanity-laced, anti-law enforcement rhetoric of 2020 has thankfully diminished, some politicians, community activists and media pundits continue to cast aspersions on law enforcement in subtle, often misleading ways.

One example is the assertion that certain communities are “overpoliced.” Such language was recently articulated during the Nebraska Unicameral debate about a bill mandating collection of DNA from persons arrested for certain crimes. A senator opposed to the bill said it could have a disproportionate effect on communities that are “overpoliced.” The allegation of overpolicing is often used with reference to Black neighborhoods, implying police are focusing on the community because of its racial demographics. This is a false notion.

Crime data analysis shows police activity correlates with crime rates. Publicly available data in the FBI National Incident Based Reporting System indicates that from 2010 to 2020, Black people accounted for 38% of homicide offenders, while only representing 14% of the U.S. population. Black people committed homicide at more than twice the rate expected based on their percentage of population. In comparison, Whites accounted for 31% of homicide offenders while representing 71% of the population.

Publicly available Omaha Police Department crime statistics paints a similar picture. In 2021, 47% of non-fatal shooting incidents and 51% of the victims of these shootings were in the Northeast Precinct which has a substantial Black population. Thirty-eight percent of homicide incidents and 41% of homicide victims were also in the Northeast Precinct. All other precincts came in under 27% for each of these metrics. Those asserting that Northeast Omaha is “overpoliced” fail to acknowledge that the rates of violent crime and victimization are significantly higher there than the rest of Omaha.

Another often repeated statement is that Black people are killed by police at a much higher rate per capita than White people.

While outwardly accurate, this ignores the fact that Black neighborhoods often experience higher crime rates, which leads to more calls for police service and more situations where use of force may occur. Also unmentioned is that in almost all cases where someone is killed by police, that person or someone associated with them has committed a crime. More importantly, a 2017 Harvard University study (“An Empirical Analysis of Racial Differences in Police Use of Force” by Roland G. Fryer, Jr.) examined officer-involved shootings and concluded that it could “find no racial differences in either the raw data or when contextual factors are taken into account.”

A rarely stated fact is that police officers are killed by Black people at a disproportionally higher rate than by other racial groups. Analysis of the FBI’s publicly available “Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted” database for the years 2011 through 2020 indicates a Black person killed 34% of the murdered officers while representing only 14% of the population. Every other racial group was responsible for an equivalent or smaller percentage of the officers killed than their percentage of the population.

Those who constantly stress the disproportionate rate at which Black people are killed by police without providing balancing context might be hurting, rather than helping the community they are trying to support. Stoking fear and anxiety about police increases the likelihood of resistance or flight which, in turn, increases the odds for police use of force. Respectful compliance when interacting with police minimizes the potential for harm to all parties involved.

All of society would be better served if politicians and activists who continue to obliquely disparage police would instead focus their efforts on eliminating the root causes of higher crime and promoting respect for law enforcement in the communities they represent.

Weysan Dun is a retired veteran of the FBI and served as the special agent in charge of multiple FBI field offices around the U.S., including the Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.