Weysan Dun: The right to protest has constitutional limits and police have duty to ensure order

In 1941, a unanimous Supreme Court ruled in Cox v. New Hampshire, “Although the government cannot regulate the contents of speech, it can place reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions on speech for the public safety.”

The court further said the government has a legitimate interest in keeping order at such events, and can impose fees for a license or permit proportional to the amount of police presence required to ensure the peaceful nature of the event.

Civil disobedience is a legitimate, but often misunderstood, means of protest. It involves passive resistance, the refusal to obey the commands of authorities without resorting to violence or active measures of opposition and the act of allowing oneself to be arrested. Civil disobedience metastasizes into civil disorder when participants become hostile toward authority and authorities have difficulty maintaining public safety.

Those asserting that law enforcement should not take any action to restrict protests to a reasonable time, place and manner are misguided and are not considering how the exercise of individual rights may infringe on the rights of others.

Those who believe engaging in dialogue with law enforcement to coordinate public protest is acquiescence to oppression are ill- informed. This is civic responsibility, not oppression.