Weysan Dun: Undue, knee-jerk criticism of law officers endangers public safety

When videos and photos of Border Patrol mounted officers trying to detain or push back a group of Haitian men surfaced, politicians and pundits rushed to judgment, condemning the actions of the officers without any knowledge of the actual situation and without an understanding of mounted patrol techniques. The rush to judgment extended all the way to the White House. Referring to the Border Patrol officers, the president stated on national television that “there will be consequences.” The vice president immediately evoked the imagery of slavery.

Photojournalist Paul Ratije’s image of a Border Patrol mounted officer trying to detain a group of Haitians was circulated and described by the media as showing the officer “whipping” a Haitian man. When news reporters talked with Ratije, he said the photo had been misconstrued and that he “didn’t ever see them whip anybody” and “Some of the Haitian men started running, trying to go around the horses, and that’s kind of when the whole thing happened.”