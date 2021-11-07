Weysan Dun: Undue, knee-jerk criticism of law officers endangers public safety

Today’s column was prompted by the September controversy over U.S. Border Patrol horse-mounted officers’ actions in Del Rio, Texas. My goal is not to criticize the border policies of the administration or the actions of specific politicians. Rather, I cite this as an example of the deleterious impact of the anti-law enforcement rhetoric of the past year.
The crisis in Del Rio prompted calls for action and federal assistance to remove an estimated 15,000 Haitian migrants who had illegally crossed the border and set up a squalid camp. Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano declared a state of disaster and was quoted in news reports saying, “Dire circumstances require dire responses.” He also stated, “There’s people having babies down there, there’s people collapsing out of the heat. They’re pretty aggressive ...” News reports said Texas state troopers had set up a “steel wall of patrol vehicles” to try to prevent more people from crossing the border. Border Patrol horse-mounted officers were sent to help stop the border crossings.
Mounted officers typically do not dismount while patrolling. A standard technique for dealing with uncooperative individuals is to use the horses as a “moving wall” to contain the person until other officers can take custody. Additionally, police horses are trained to side-step alongside people or small groups to push them away from controlled access areas. Officers control their horses by using reins to signal the horse to move in the desired direction. To the untrained eye, it might look like they are spinning or twirling their reins.
When videos and photos of Border Patrol mounted officers trying to detain or push back a group of Haitian men surfaced, politicians and pundits rushed to judgment, condemning the actions of the officers without any knowledge of the actual situation and without an understanding of mounted patrol techniques. The rush to judgment extended all the way to the White House. Referring to the Border Patrol officers, the president stated on national television that “there will be consequences.” The vice president immediately evoked the imagery of slavery.
Photojournalist Paul Ratije’s image of a Border Patrol mounted officer trying to detain a group of Haitians was circulated and described by the media as showing the officer “whipping” a Haitian man. When news reporters talked with Ratije, he said the photo had been misconstrued and that he “didn’t ever see them whip anybody” and “Some of the Haitian men started running, trying to go around the horses, and that’s kind of when the whole thing happened.”
The ill-considered statements of political leaders condemning the officers before the facts were known and the media’s too-quick impulse to publicize purported misconduct will likely have lingering negative impacts on the morale of Border Patrol officers. The officers were doing the job they were sent to do, under challenging circumstances, using the techniques they were trained to use. Moreover, this sends a message to all law officers that they are likely to be presumed guilty of misconduct by some political leaders and the media without regard for the facts.
A similar rush to judgment occurred in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, when bystander video appeared to show an officer shooting a man in the back. Community leaders and the media promptly condemned the officer. A months-long investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, and review of additional video, cleared the officer of wrongdoing because the man had been armed with a knife, resisted arrest, withstood multiple Taser shots, and then turned and thrust the knife toward the officer before he was shot.
In addition to reckless prejudgments, violence toward police officers has increased during this period of denigration of police. The National Law Enforcement Memorial reported 48 officers died by gunshot between Jan. 1 and Oct. 19, 2021, a 23% increase over the same period last year.
Until recently, society generally respected law enforcement and viewed officers as the good guys. When officers’ actions seemed questionable, many assumed that the officers had justifiable reasons for those actions until the facts proved otherwise. This is no different than the constitutional right to a presumption of innocence until proven guilty that all Americans enjoy. To be clear, law enforcement should be held accountable to high standards. However, the accountability must reflect the realities of the job and the factual circumstances involved.
We are headed down a dangerous path. Law enforcement was a sought-after profession until recently. The anti-law enforcement rhetoric has resulted in police agencies nationwide, as well as in Nebraska, struggling to fill positions. A June 2021 survey of nearly 200 departments by the Police Executive Research Forum showed a startling 45% increase in the retirement rate and a nearly 20% increase in resignations in 2020-21 compared with the previous year. Several studies suggest officers who remain in the profession are becoming risk averse and decreasing proactive engagement.
Our society must reaffirm our commitment to those who protect our communities. We need to individually demonstrate support for law enforcement, and we need to elect leaders who support law enforcement. Politicians who demonize law enforcement to curry political favor or leap to judgment without knowing the facts are not worthy of our support. Failure to change course will endanger public safety, with negative consequences for all.
Weysan Dun is a retired veteran of the FBI and served as the special agent in charge of multiple FBI field offices around the U.S., including the Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.