Weysan Dun: We must recognize the challenges and dangers that law officers face

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed Public Law 87-726 designating May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week to honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers.
The United States each year typically suffers 140-160 deaths of law officers in the line of duty. Whenever one occurs, it feels like I have lost a member of my family. It is personal, not only because I was an FBI agent for 30 years, but because I have twice had agents die in the line of duty in offices where I was the chief executive. I have listened quietly as the widow of a fallen agent screamed at me in anguish and anger. I have returned the personal items of a fallen agent to his widow, including clothing with visible blood stains and bullet holes (I asked if she wanted them before doing so.) I have consoled families, attended vigils and escorted fallen agents to their final rest. I did so because it was one of my agents who died … and because I understood it could just as easily have been me.
We must recognize the challenges facing law enforcement and appreciate the daily sacrifices of our police officers. The media coverage, heightened emotions and national reckoning on racial inequality in the wake of several tragic deaths during police encounters have created a distorted view of law enforcement that needs tempering and factual balance.
Societal discourse about loss of life at the hands of police often minimizes the fact that the vast majority of these incidents involves the commission of a crime and the person who died was resisting police. While some of the crimes may be minor, resistance, noncompliance or arguments with police quickly escalate things. The rarely spoken truth is that respectful compliance with police prevents harm to all involved.
From the police perspective, noncompliance can presage an assault on the officer or indicate criminal activity. Police are trained to take control; failure to do so can result in the officer’s injury or death. The potential for harm is never far from police officers’ minds.
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund reported that 2020 was one of the deadliest years for law enforcement since 1974, with 264 officers killed in the line of duty. Gunfire was one of the most common causes of officer deaths, and the leading circumstance of these fatalities was the investigation of suspicious persons or activities, followed by attempting an arrest.
The most recent U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics data available on contacts between police and the public is for 2018 and reflects approximately 61.5 million people had police contact that year. A Washington Post database shows 990 people were killed by police shootings that year. An independent database maintained by an advocacy group reflects 1,144 overall deaths (as opposed to shooting deaths) at the hands of police that year — both figures equate to about 0.002% of police contacts. Loss of life from law enforcement encounters is extremely rare; that is why it makes headlines when it occurs.
Of the 990 shot and killed, nearly twice as many (462, or 47%) were White than Black (232, or 23%). Of the 1,144 overall deaths, 498 (44%) were White and 263 (23%) were Black. While it is true Blacks were killed at a higher rate per capita than Whites, it is also true the rates of crime and offending per capita are commensurately higher for Blacks than Whites.
Of the 61.5 million police contacts in 2018, Whites accounted for 69% of contacts, compared with Blacks (11%), Hispanics (13%) or persons of other races (7%). These numbers include all police contacts. Looking only at police-initiated contacts (i.e., police were not called), Whites accounted for 66% of contacts and Blacks for 12%. On a per capita basis, Whites were more likely than Blacks to have police contact overall and there was no statistical difference between percentage of Whites and Blacks who had police-initiated contact.
Every day, police officers run toward danger while others run away. They deal with people and situations that others avoid. They get cursed at, spit at and shot at. Despite this, they keep putting their own lives at risk, doing their best to keep us safe, often at great personal cost.
The suicide rate among police is troubling. A 2019 U.S. Department of Justice report estimated that the suicide rate was 28.2 per 100,000 for male officers and 12.2 per 100,000 for female officers. These suicide rates are about 1.35 times the nationwide rate for males and around twice the nationwide rate for females.
The dedication, bravery and life-or-death decisions required to deal with the dangers of law enforcement receive scant attention. The media focus has been on the struggles of people of color, people killed by police and anti-police protests. While these are legitimate and important issues, failure to acknowledge the challenges and pressures faced by law enforcement could irreparably erode society’s trust in police and discourage qualified people from entering the profession. All of society will suffer if this happens.
National Police Week presents an opportunity to recognize the service and sacrifices of law enforcement officers and bring some needed balance to the ongoing discourse about police conduct and community relations.
Weysan Dun is a retired veteran of the FBI and served as the special agent in charge of multiple FBI field offices around the U.S., including the Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.