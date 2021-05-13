Weysan Dun: We must recognize the challenges and dangers that law officers face

The United States each year typically suffers 140-160 deaths of law officers in the line of duty. Whenever one occurs, it feels like I have lost a member of my family. It is personal, not only because I was an FBI agent for 30 years, but because I have twice had agents die in the line of duty in offices where I was the chief executive. I have listened quietly as the widow of a fallen agent screamed at me in anguish and anger. I have returned the personal items of a fallen agent to his widow, including clothing with visible blood stains and bullet holes (I asked if she wanted them before doing so.) I have consoled families, attended vigils and escorted fallen agents to their final rest. I did so because it was one of my agents who died … and because I understood it could just as easily have been me.