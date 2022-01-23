Weysan Dun: We must treasure our press freedoms and be open to a range of views

These news reports prompted me to reflect on the importance of a free press in preserving American democracy, the privilege of having a quality newspaper in our community and my own good fortune of having the opportunity to be a community columnist. The story about suppression of free expression by the Chinese Communist Party resonated with me because of my family history. My father was a university professor in China during the 1949 Chinese Communist Revolution. He was strongly opposed to the Communist Party and wrote letters critical of both the party and the ideology, which were published by press outlets.

When the Communists took over, my father had to leave the country to avoid arrest and incarceration for “re-education.” After stays in England and New Zealand, he ultimately ended up in the U.S., where he established a new life. Thus, Communist suppression of a free press and free expression indirectly led to my being born and raised as an American. The dichotomy of my father being forced to flee the country for expressing his opinions in the press and my being welcomed to provide commentary in the OWH is not lost on me.