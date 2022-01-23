Weysan Dun: We must treasure our press freedoms and be open to a range of views

My columns have typically focused on matters related to public safety, law enforcement or controversial societal issues. Today, prompted by recent news, a bit of my family history and my reflections on being a community columnist over the last year and a half, I’m focusing on freedom of the press and speech, as well as a sincere expression of appreciation for the Omaha World-Herald and its readers.
The news stories prompting my ruminations began with the November 2021 reports about New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital making an unsolicited bid to purchase Lee Enterprises, the owner of the OWH. The Poynter Institute, a nonprofit institute that studies journalism and other industry observers described Alden as having a reputation for acquiring newspapers, cutting staff in newsrooms and other departments, and selling the real estate. While the Lee board rejected the bid, the prospect of the possible sale generated concerns about the potential loss of a reliable source of news in the Omaha area.
A Jan. 2 Associated Press story in the OWH reporting the last pro-democracy media outlet in Hong Kong had been closed after a police raid caught my attention. According to the news report, this was the culmination of a series of actions by the city’s authorities and the Chinese Communist Party central government in Beijing to eradicate all vestiges of a democratic society in Hong Kong. Then, I read an AP report in the Jan. 4 OWH about the fact that 45 journalists had been killed worldwide in 2021 while doing their jobs; and that media staff are most often killed for exposing corruption, crime and abuse of power.
These news reports prompted me to reflect on the importance of a free press in preserving American democracy, the privilege of having a quality newspaper in our community and my own good fortune of having the opportunity to be a community columnist. The story about suppression of free expression by the Chinese Communist Party resonated with me because of my family history. My father was a university professor in China during the 1949 Chinese Communist Revolution. He was strongly opposed to the Communist Party and wrote letters critical of both the party and the ideology, which were published by press outlets.
When the Communists took over, my father had to leave the country to avoid arrest and incarceration for “re-education.” After stays in England and New Zealand, he ultimately ended up in the U.S., where he established a new life. Thus, Communist suppression of a free press and free expression indirectly led to my being born and raised as an American. The dichotomy of my father being forced to flee the country for expressing his opinions in the press and my being welcomed to provide commentary in the OWH is not lost on me.
The fact that free speech and a free press are enshrined in the very First Amendment to our Constitution is a reminder of the importance with which our Founding Fathers viewed these freedoms. The American system of democracy requires a responsible government and an engaged citizenry to function properly. A free and honest press is essential for both criteria: It holds government accountable and it informs the citizenry to facilitate engagement.
The role of the free press is particularly relevant in today’s environment, where many people get their news from social media and other digital echo chambers. In this environment, any assertion, if repeated enough, becomes “fact” and reaffirms what we already believe. The inevitable result is that the extremes — the far left and the far right — will grow and the moderate middle — those open minded and willing to compromise — will shrink. Counteracting extremism requires that people make a concerted effort to seek out opposing views, try to understand the root causes of our divides, and work to find common ground where possible.
I personally consume news from sources on multiple sides of the political spectrum. Websites that rate news outlets on factual accuracy and bias can be helpful in evaluating and finding a diverse menu of news sources. Two such sites, Mediabiasfactcheck.com, and Ad Fontes Media rate the OWH well in factual reporting. Media Bias Fact Check rates the paper “high for factual reporting due to proper sourcing and a clean fact check record.” Ad Fontes’ analysis places OWH content generally on its grid as balanced and “most reliable for news.”
The AP, whose stories I referenced earlier, is rated “very high” for factual reporting and “least biased” by Media Bias Fact Check and scores in the center at Ad Fontes. In comparison, CNN and the Huffington Post are rated as “mixed” for factual reporting and “left biased” while Fox News is rated “mixed” factually and “strongly right biased” by Media Bias Fact Check.
A balanced, independent and factually accurate news source like the OWH is a valuable resource for our community. I appreciate having the opportunity to offer my commentary and I also appreciate the reader feedback.
Thomas Jefferson famously mused that he would rather have newspapers without a government than a government without newspapers. We Americans are fortunate to have the First Amendment enshrined in our nation’s Constitution. We should treasure and protect this freedom.
Weysan Dun is a retired veteran of the FBI and served as the special agent in charge of multiple FBI field offices around the U.S., including the Omaha field office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.