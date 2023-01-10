Youth Voices: Mental health days are necessary to a student's well-being

Although some may not believe it, high school students have a lot to think about. They have many responsibilities as a student, as well as a teenager. Students worry about their grades, assignments, tests, relationships, plans for the future, social status, in most cases their jobs as well, and much more.

Despite all of these things, students are still expected to be present at school, both physically and mentally, in order to be successful. Yes, the weekends are a thing, but students don’t necessarily get to relax due to the fact that a majority are either in an extracurricular activity or club, sports, at work or maybe even studying for something the following week. So, what is the solution?

Mental health days. What is a mental health day to be exact? It’s a day to simply relax. To take a break and recharge. Some may take this day to do some self-care. Gundersen Health System states that, “A mental health day is a day meant to help reduce stress and burnout. It can provide a pause to come back with more energy, less stress and a renewed spirit.”

Taking a day off does require students to plan ahead of time in order to ensure that they do not cause more stress. The point is to destress from all of the hard work one has accomplished.

Now, in the state of Nebraska, mental health days are not an option for students. A total number of 12 states have already passed laws that allow students to take these days off. As stated by the Washington Post, the conditions in which these days can be taken varies for states that already allow students to take a day off. “Some place limits on the number of days off a child can claim — for instance, in Connecticut, students can have two days per year and they may not be consecutive — while others, such as California, do not.”

This being said, Nebraska can implement a system where students are allowed to take a certain number of days off, which can also help reduce the number of students that could take advantage of this.

The student body, as a whole, deals with both mental and physical health issues. Some may be more difficult to handle or control than others, but if students were able to take some days off in order to take care of themselves, students could possibly do better in school.

For most, school usually comes with negative feelings. According to Yale News, a survey was conducted to see how students felt about school. “In a nationwide survey of 21,678 U.S. high school students, researchers from the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and the Yale Child Study Center found that nearly 75% of the students’ self-reported feelings related to school were negative.” With the percentage being quite high, being able to have days to wind down, could help students associate school with positive thoughts rather than negative.

Students should be encouraged to do their best in school, but sometimes they need a break in order to do so. With as many responsibilities that are handed to them, it can lead to students becoming stressed, anxious, depressed or having a variety of issues, whether it’s mental or physical.

Students are still kids, they should be able to relax and live life to the fullest without thinking about everything they have to do.