Youth Voices: The real cost of a college education

Did you know that there are only 22 colleges in the world that have either free college education or greatly reduced (less than $3,000 per year) tuition? The average cost of college in the United States is about $35,000 per year, which would be a total of $140,000 for four years.

The bottom line is that college is too expensive. Imagine you want to go to a state school and the total cost is about $30,000 per year. Let’s say, to be realistic, that you got a couple of scholarships to help with the cost that add up to about $10,000. That brings your total down to around $20,000 per year. But let’s say you and your family are only able to contribute $10,000 per year. This means you would have to take out loans.

Ten thousand dollars a year in student loans doesn’t seem too bad, until you have to consider interest, as well as the fact that you probably won’t get a high paying job right out of college to get rid of the loans. Realistically, it could take you over 10 years to pay off your student loans, if everything goes relatively smoothly job and money-wise for you.

Both of my parents went to state schools and had to take out loans, even though the cost of college was way less expensive than it is now, and they are still paying off their student loans 30 years later. Clearly, many people could benefit personally from more affordable college tuition, but it could also help our country as a whole.

Reducing the cost of college can benefit society in many ways:

Society can progress quicker when more people are educated

The workforce can widen

It can boost the economy

It can increase equality

More focus can be made on studies

Now, you might be wondering how community colleges fit into all of this. While there are plenty of states that offer free tuition for community college education, there is still a huge stigma about what a “quality education” is. Sadly, a lot of employers are more likely to hire people with a college degree from a more known or prestigious university. It can be hard to get your dream job if you don’t go to college, or even if you don’t go to a well-known university. Employers want to hire people that they are impressed with, usually based on their job application and their interview. If they don’t see a college that they have heard of, or a college that they are impressed with, then it could lead them to choose somebody else over you, who maybe went to a more-known school.

If we can change the stigma and lower the cost of college education, so many more people would be able to go to college and hopefully get their dream job, without going into debt for the rest of their lives.