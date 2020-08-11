Editorial: Advance directives for mental health can help Nebraskans

Mental illness can strike any Nebraskan, regardless of income, race, gender or age. One in five Nebraskans report experiencing mental illness within the past year, according to a report from the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Just as Nebraskans can give advance directives for their physical health care, it’s appropriate to have that same power regarding future mental health care. Legislation, sponsored by State Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln and approved overwhelmingly in the State Legislature, would enable that power. The measure, Legislative Bill 247, deserves Gov. Pete Ricketts’ signature.

Such directives “provide people with mental illness with a means of communicating treatment decisions in advance at a time when they have the capacity to make such decisions,” Loren Knauss, executive director with the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Nebraska, testified in support of LB 247 during a legislative hearing.

For example, an individual who has suffered severe depression before could use an advance directive to require that if he or she falls into such a state again, proper medication would be provided.