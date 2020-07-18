Editorial: Cooperation is best solution to address Nebraska climate challenges

In 2018 the federal government’s most comprehensive climate study pointed to adaptions that Nebraska and other northern Great Plains states must make in coming years. This part of the country, the National Climate Assessment said, must adjust agricultural and other practices to cope with climate-related change:
Higher average temperatures. Reduced soil moisture, threatening crop yields. Increased evaporation rates. “Low-probability, but high-severity and high-impact, events” such as heavy downpours, intense hailstorms, floods and droughts.
Our region can expect fewer hailstorms, for example, but those that occur will be more severe, increasing the probability of crop damage by 40%.
These conclusions were in line with what climate scientists at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln had reported in a Nebraska-specific study in 2014.
It’s appropriate to remember those scientific findings amid this year’s summer swelter. Challenges ahead, the report say, include greater weather damage to railroad tracks, higher demands for electric power for summer cooling and a heightened threat to wetlands important to migratory birds and other wildlife.
But there’s encouraging news: Nebraska has major strengths to draw on in managing the situation. The state’s agricultural producers and natural resources scientists have already been taking steps to address the challenges.
“Many adaptations have already been implemented by a subset of producers in this region,” the National Climate Assessment reported, “providing opportunities for assessment, further development and adoption.”
The best solution is cooperation among all parties — farmers and ranchers, natural resources districts, university researchers, Nebraska Extension, federal conservation agents, businesses, municipalities, utilities and households.
The UNL climate study project promoted such communication and collaboration. The project sponsored round table discussions across the state, with more than 350 Nebraskans participating to explore best strategies. Such an approach encourages needed long-term collaboration so that ag producers, natural resources managers and climate scientists in particular are on the same page.
UNL’s ag sciences and natural resources departments play an especially important role. As part of its strategic planning, UNL has strengthened those departments, better enabling them to carry out world-class research to achieve hardier plants, improved crop yields, improved animal health and more efficient water usage.
Through such innovation and collaboration, Nebraska will be able to beat the heat.
