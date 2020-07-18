Editorial: Cooperation is best solution to address Nebraska climate challenges

In 2018 the federal government’s most comprehensive climate study pointed to adaptions that Nebraska and other northern Great Plains states must make in coming years. This part of the country, the National Climate Assessment said, must adjust agricultural and other practices to cope with climate-related change:

Higher average temperatures. Reduced soil moisture, threatening crop yields. Increased evaporation rates. “Low-probability, but high-severity and high-impact, events” such as heavy downpours, intense hailstorms, floods and droughts.

Our region can expect fewer hailstorms, for example, but those that occur will be more severe, increasing the probability of crop damage by 40%.

These conclusions were in line with what climate scientists at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln had reported in a Nebraska-specific study in 2014.

It’s appropriate to remember those scientific findings amid this year’s summer swelter. Challenges ahead, the report say, include greater weather damage to railroad tracks, higher demands for electric power for summer cooling and a heightened threat to wetlands important to migratory birds and other wildlife.