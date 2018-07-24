It’s encouraging to see how Nebraska’s institutions of higher learning are directing growing attention to environmental sustainability and energy efficiency. Construction projects, too, are prompting increased attention on this important need.
Here are just a few of the examples: The University of Nebraska at Omaha has incorporated interdisciplinary sustainability studies in various undergraduate degrees and provides a sustainability concentration as an optional part of its MBA program. Sustainability is a major component of natural resources and agricultural studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which has begun offering an undergraduate major in climate science. Sustainability coordinators are in place for many public and private universities and colleges in Nebraska.
Creighton University has been commendably energetic and ambitious in making environmental sustainability a major component of the university’s academic studies and involvement at the local and global levels. President Daniel Hendrickson has provided strong encouragement as Creighton has launched a wide-ranging initiative that integrates sustainability into academic programs, promotes campus-wide coordination on the topic and nurtures new teaching and research projects.
Creighton is looking to pursue specific sustainability goals for the university’s sesquicentennial in 2028.
The committee overseeing this strategic initiative concluded that working on this issue “has solidified in the minds of the Creighton community the necessity of and desire for strong action toward more sustainable conditions on our campus as we lead from the front toward more sustainable conditions for our community.” The Creighton community, the committee said, “is “obligated by our Jesuit, Catholic mission to conduct our daily operations in a way that is restorative to the planet, and we are called as educators, staff and students to live out the mission in our own lives.”
At Metropolitan Community College, energy efficiency is a key concept for the college’s courses in commercial building energy efficiency, solar energy design and installation, biofuels and electric vehicles.
Omaha is home to various joint efforts promoting sustainability. One is the Omaha Area Higher Education Sustainability Alliance, consisting of Creighton, UNO, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Metropolitan Community College, Bellevue University and the College of Saint Mary. The Omaha Public Power District has increased its focus on sustainability.
Construction projects by the public and private sectors increasingly include emphasize energy efficiency. The Morrissey Engineering headquarters building at 4940 N. 118th St. was the first of five Nebraska construction projects to earn platinum certification, the highest rating under the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification. Morrissey Engineering received an award this spring from the Nebraska chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies for the firm’s construction of three Metropolitan Community College buildings with LEED Gold ratings.
These are only some of the many ways in which Nebraskans are commendably working to safeguard our environment for the long term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.