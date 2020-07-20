Editorial: Creighton University is dedicated community partner

Omaha has long been blessed by the strong community spirit displayed by Creighton University. The fifth anniversary of The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson as the university’s president provides an occasion to note Creighton’s importance to Omaha.

Creighton University, founded in 1878, has a long tradition of working with community partners to help Omahans. At present, Creighton students and faculty work with some 95 local institutions. Involvement on health care and social services are especially strong and fruitful. The university’s partner organizations include CHI Health (medicine), Lutheran Family Service (help for individuals and families in need) and Siena Francis House (homeless).

Such community engagement helps students and faculty appreciate the Jesuit principle of service to others, which in turn can deepen an individual’s spiritual self.

Creighton’s health care outreach extends to several rural communities. And Creighton’s School of Dentistry has long shown great interest in serving Nebraska’s Native American community through outreach clinics as well as recruitment of Native American dental students.

Creighton is a key institution as Omaha continues development of the north downtown area, with tremendous long-term impact on the city’s economy and culture.