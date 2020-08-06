Editorial: Douglas County Board undercuts public trust with purchase of command center

One of the most valuable assets elected officials need is public trust. But the majority on the Douglas County Board has undercut that trust with its unwise decision to spend $1.85 million in federal coronavirus relief aid to buy a mobile command center for the county sheriff.

As soon as it became known months ago that Congress had designated county governments as a main vehicle for distributing CARES Act funds, Douglas County Board members emphasized that they would insist on tight restrictions on how the money would be spent: Necessities, not niceties. The board dismissed the bulk of Omaha’s request as inappropriate. Yet, last week the board majority shrugged off the stratospheric price tag in saying an unequivocal “yes” to the mobile command center to address virus-related needs.

The decision not only strained public trust. It also needlessly placed County Health Director Adi Pour, who already is juggling enormously complex duties, in the difficult position of having to signal her support.

The County Board has made sound, difficult decisions in some regards in distributing aid dollars. Which makes this $1.85 million choice all the more disappointing.

