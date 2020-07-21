Editorial: Government has great power. It's good to identify the bounds of its authority

Government figures and agencies don’t have unlimited power under our constitutional system. They must operate within the boundaries set by law. That’s an enormously important principle. It sets appropriate limits on governmental power, provides clarity and promotes accountability to the public.
Sometimes the proper bounds of authority aren’t clear up front, though. In those cases, legal authorities must weigh in to explain what’s allowed under the law. The U.S. Supreme Court does this regularly, deciding on the powers granted to regulatory agencies, Congress, state governments and the courts.
In Nebraska, the state Attorney General’s Office recently provided important guidance in this way. It issued an opinion about whether Gov. Pete Ricketts has the legal authority to distribute the federal CARES Act money sent to the state to help address coronavirus-related needs.
State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, requested the legal analysis, pointing to uncertainties in relevant clauses in state law and in the Nebraska Constitution. Lathrop was right to ask for clarity. The CARES Act funds to Nebraska total a huge sum — $1.1 billion. And even regardless of that large figure, it’s important to know precisely what powers the law allows in distributing such funds.
This year, states have taken differing approaches in deciding which branches of government have authority to allocate the CARES Act money. In some cases, governors have taken the lead. That’s been the case in Iowa and South Dakota. In Wyoming, the Legislature took on the task, holding a special session. North Dakota distributed the money via an emergency committee headed by the governor and including state lawmakers.
For Nebraska, a budget bill passed by the Legislature last year provides the central guidance, the Attorney General’s Office said in its analysis. That legislation provides Ricketts the authority to distribute the money. Lathrop says he accepts that finding.
Nailing down the specific limits on authority is crucial to ensuring responsible government. The Nebraska Supreme Court declared in 2002, for example, that when state agencies create rules to implement a statute, the rules must be “in harmony with its spirit and expressed legislative intent.”
Nebraska state senators cited that finding in 2005 when they approved legislation to create a process so complaints can be filed with the Legislature over new regulations from agencies and commissions. The bill was to ensure that state agencies do not step beyond lawmakers’ intentions, said the sponsor, then-State Sen. Patrick Bourne of Omaha, who chaired the Judiciary Committee. State regulators, he correctly told his colleagues, “make rules, not laws.” The U.S. Supreme Court has underscored that same principle, saying federal regulations must be rooted in the statutory guidance provided by Congress.
In these many ways, Americans are well served by knowing how far government power, bound by the law, truly extends.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!