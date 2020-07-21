Editorial: Government has great power. It's good to identify the bounds of its authority

Government figures and agencies don’t have unlimited power under our constitutional system. They must operate within the boundaries set by law. That’s an enormously important principle. It sets appropriate limits on governmental power, provides clarity and promotes accountability to the public.

Sometimes the proper bounds of authority aren’t clear up front, though. In those cases, legal authorities must weigh in to explain what’s allowed under the law. The U.S. Supreme Court does this regularly, deciding on the powers granted to regulatory agencies, Congress, state governments and the courts.

In Nebraska, the state Attorney General’s Office recently provided important guidance in this way. It issued an opinion about whether Gov. Pete Ricketts has the legal authority to distribute the federal CARES Act money sent to the state to help address coronavirus-related needs.

State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, requested the legal analysis, pointing to uncertainties in relevant clauses in state law and in the Nebraska Constitution. Lathrop was right to ask for clarity. The CARES Act funds to Nebraska total a huge sum — $1.1 billion. And even regardless of that large figure, it’s important to know precisely what powers the law allows in distributing such funds.