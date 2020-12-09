Editorial: Iowa Democrat must accept close election result for the good of the country

In some places, when a local election is tied, the winner is determined by a coin toss. That usually follows a recount and, typically, the winner and loser shake hands (at least in the pre-coronavirus era) and move on.

These are difficult, divided times, but the point remains that some elections are excruciatingly close. While it might be too much to hope for a little bit of grace in defeat in some races, perhaps it’s not too late for at least some political common sense.

In neighboring Iowa, the 2nd District congressional race has been certified by the state in favor of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks by just six votes after a recount of 394,439 ballots. That margin is .0015%.

The seat representing south-central and southeastern Iowa was held by Democrat Dave Loebsack, who chose to retire, so it’s a flipped seat. That’s a big deal as Democrats’ majority in the House shrank with last month’s elections and they face the prospect of losing more seats in 2022, given that the party holding the White House typically slips in off-year congressional races.