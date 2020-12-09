Editorial: Iowa Democrat must accept close election result for the good of the country

In some places, when a local election is tied, the winner is determined by a coin toss. That usually follows a recount and, typically, the winner and loser shake hands (at least in the pre-coronavirus era) and move on.
These are difficult, divided times, but the point remains that some elections are excruciatingly close. While it might be too much to hope for a little bit of grace in defeat in some races, perhaps it’s not too late for at least some political common sense.
In neighboring Iowa, the 2nd District congressional race has been certified by the state in favor of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks by just six votes after a recount of 394,439 ballots. That margin is .0015%.
The seat representing south-central and southeastern Iowa was held by Democrat Dave Loebsack, who chose to retire, so it’s a flipped seat. That’s a big deal as Democrats’ majority in the House shrank with last month’s elections and they face the prospect of losing more seats in 2022, given that the party holding the White House typically slips in off-year congressional races.
The Democrat in the race, Rita Hart, argues that some military and other ballots were not included in the recount. She decided to skip a state court challenge, angering Iowa Republicans, and contest the result with the U.S. House Administration Committee, which has the power to examine a race and seat members. This is in the U.S. Constitution — the Founders weren’t fond of direct elections by the masses, establishing the Electoral College to decide the presidency and originally designating state legislatures to elect senators, in addition to giving the House and the Senate power to seat their own members.
In the history of Congress, 594 House elections have been contested in this fashion, according to a 2018 study, though it is rare now. The maneuver was most common after the Civil War, as Republicans battled the disenfranchisement of Black voters in the South and worked to hold slim House majorities. In 1869, for example, the GOP added 10 seats. Through history, not surprisingly, the majority party leaned toward seating its candidates and padding its numbers.
Since 1921, though, the House has seated only five candidates who contested an election. It hasn’t happened at all since 1985, when Democrat Frank McCloskey was awarded an Indiana seat and Republicans walked out.
The study found that fraud or corruption has been the most common reasons for overturning an election, neither of which is alleged in Iowa.
Now, of all times, the country just can’t afford for the House to do this. Hart and Iowa Democrats, having chosen not to pursue a remedy in state court, should accept the certified election result. Miller-Meeks should be seated.
If the Democratic House overturns a certified election result, it will merely add fuel to the president’s dangerous narrative telling Americans that they can’t trust election outcomes. The cynicism and paranoia are already thick enough, without the House dusting off an archaic means to exert political muscle.
The people spoke more than a month ago. The votes are counted. Candidates must accept that for the good of the country.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!