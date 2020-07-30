Editorial: Lawmakers' dithering on taxes, incentives risks great harm to Nebraska

It’s especially ironic that LB 720 has faced stiff opposition from some rural lawmakers, since the bill sponsor, State Sen. Mark Kolterman, took pains to include specific rural-focused provisions, responding to demands from rural colleagues. Undermining negotiations made in good faith goes against a key principle for the Legislature.

How must the Legislature overcome its current gridlock? Here are some key ingredients for the way forward:

» Leadership. Key figures in the Legislature can play a crucial role by convincing fellow senators to move beyond their differences and seek compromise. These leaders must be facilitators and not naysayers. These considerations definitely apply, also, to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who sets the boundaries for what’s politically acceptable for a considerable number of Republican state senators.

» A willingness to negotiate. The Legislature suffers greatly this session from my-way-or-the-highway thinking. Senators must be willing to engage in serious give-and-take.

» Flexibility. Lawmakers must be willing to accept getting only a partial loaf for their views rather than a whole one. They must have an openness to new ideas and alternate approaches. They must set aside their egos.

Nebraska lawmakers stand at the brink of a terrible failure for themselves and the state. Senators mustn’t let that happen. They have an all-important duty to find the final compromises for tax relief and a sound business incentives strategy. Get it done now.

