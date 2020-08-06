Editorial: Legislature takes needed steps to protect Nebraska students from sexual assault

It’s a matter of common sense — and common decency — for Nebraska to protect students from sexual abuse. This session, the Legislature has taken two important steps toward that goal.

First it passed Legislative Bill 1080. That bill requires school districts to adopt a local policy to prohibit grooming and sexual contact between educators and students.

This week lawmakers completed the process by passing Legislative Bill 881. Both measures fully warrant Gov. Pete Ricketts’ signature. LB 881 would remedy a major failing in Nebraska law: At present, the state does not make it illegal for a teacher or coach to have sex with a student who is at least 16, although such action can result in revocation of the person’s teaching certificate. LB 881 would criminalize such reprehensible activity. At least 22 states, including Iowa, Wyoming and Colorado, already do so.

A World-Herald investigation last year found that since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified educators in the state were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. The victimization included at least 74 students or recent high school graduates. In 41 cases, The World-Herald found, educators had sex or sexual contact with students.

LB 1080 addresses this concern by mandating detailed local policies. LB 881 serves a vital purpose by anchoring that prohibition in Nebraska criminal law. Keep students safe.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.