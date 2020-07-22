Editorial: Let's not hurt others while we cheer for our sports teams

One positive effect of our racial reckoning spurred by the killing of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer has been renewed attention toward treatment of Native Americans.

After years of resistance, the Washington Redskins will finally change their name, born of a denigrating stereotype tied to white mythology about the Old West.

Mutual of Omaha will remove its iconic chief logo, which it says it meant as a symbol of strength and respect.

“But we are still using a symbol from another culture that isn’t ours,” Mutual CEO James Blackledge told The World-Herald’s Henry Cordes. “We don’t want to or need to appropriate that symbol … we want to be part of the change that’s happening.”

He makes two really good points: Change is happening, and we don’t need that symbol. The latter is a terrific yardstick for assessing the use of native names and imagery. Is this necessary?

In pro sports, which have broad influence because of the teams’ high profile, the Cleveland Indians organization, which dropped its cartoonish Chief Wahoo logo in 2018, has indicated a name change is likely.