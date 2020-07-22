Editorial: Let's not hurt others while we cheer for our sports teams

One positive effect of our racial reckoning spurred by the killing of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer has been renewed attention toward treatment of Native Americans.
After years of resistance, the Washington Redskins will finally change their name, born of a denigrating stereotype tied to white mythology about the Old West.
Mutual of Omaha will remove its iconic chief logo, which it says it meant as a symbol of strength and respect.
“But we are still using a symbol from another culture that isn’t ours,” Mutual CEO James Blackledge told The World-Herald’s Henry Cordes. “We don’t want to or need to appropriate that symbol … we want to be part of the change that’s happening.”
He makes two really good points: Change is happening, and we don’t need that symbol. The latter is a terrific yardstick for assessing the use of native names and imagery. Is this necessary?
In pro sports, which have broad influence because of the teams’ high profile, the Cleveland Indians organization, which dropped its cartoonish Chief Wahoo logo in 2018, has indicated a name change is likely.
“We recognize our unique place in the community,” the team said, “and are committed to listening, learning and acting in the manner that can best unite and inspire our city.”
The Chicago Blackhawks and Atlanta Braves have said they are not considering a change. The Braves are examining the silly and stereotype-driven tomahawk chop, a chant also used by Kansas City Chiefs fans. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs, at the height of their popularity, have so far been silent.
Using Blackledge’s measure, we’re confident that Braves and Chiefs fans don’t need the chop. Both may face corporate pressure, as the Redskins did, to go beyond chopping the chop to examine their name.
White people cannot fairly evaluate the impact of stereotypes and caricatures that might, to them, seem either respectful or harmless.
We’ll let the National Congress of American Indians weigh in, from a 2014 statement:
“Born in an era when racism and bigotry were accepted by the dominant culture, ‘Indian’ sports brands have grown to become multimillion-dollar franchises.
“The intolerance and harm promoted by these ‘Indian’ sports mascots, logos or symbols have very real consequences for Native people … derogatory ‘Indian’ sports mascots have serious psychological, social and cultural consequences for Native Americans, especially Native youth.”
Whoops, chants, even waving wigs to mock Native Americans have been documented in sports events and hate crimes.
The legacy of George Floyd may be that the brazen disregard for his humanity as Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck has caused deep introspection about not only attitudes toward people of color, but of indifference toward others’ harmful attitudes.
If in cheering for a favorite team we have been indifferent to the pain caused by the team’s symbolism, could we not enjoy a victory just as much if it doesn’t hurt a group of our fellow American citizens?
