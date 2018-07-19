Our political environment lamentably contains a lot of noxious components: Many Americans, regardless of party or ideological orientation, are often too eager to believe politically motivated claims, no matter how outlandish or unsubstantiated. Our social media environment routinely tosses about sensationalist claims, without serious attempts at confirmation.
Worst of all, people and institutions too often give little consideration to the emotional harm that irresponsible accusations can inflict on innocent parties.
All those elements came together, in mortifying fashion, in the Seth Rich matter.
Rich, a 27-year-old Omaha native who worked for the Democratic National Committee, was fatally shot in July 2016 in Washington, D.C., in what police say was a botched robbery. Far-right online groups soon began promoting unfounded conspiracy theories about Rich, a graduate of Central High School and Creighton University.
In May 2017, a Fox News story falsely claimed that investigators had evidence showing that Rich leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks that damaged Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign just weeks before he was killed. The FBI said a “federal investigator” and an “FBI report” referenced in the story did not exist, and Fox News retracted the story.
The latest indictments from the Robert Mueller investigation charges 12 Russian military intelligence officers with stealing emails from the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman. The indictments directly contradict the claim by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the emails, released by his organization in July 2016, did not originate from Russian sources.
“Our source is not the Russian government and it is not state party,” Assange said publicly at the time. The Mueller indictments state that Russian military intelligence, the GRU, indeed was responsible for the cyber-thefts.
In other words, if the Mueller allegations are true, WikiLeaks could have spared Seth Rich’s family enormous heartache by acknowledging the Russia connection from the start or, at least, not denying it. The Associated Press reported this week: “Lisa Lynch, an associate professor of media and communications at Drew University who has written about WikiLeaks, said the indictment highlighted the cynicism of WikiLeaks’ wink-wink support for conspiracy theories.”
The indictments, the AP reported, puts “to rest a conspiracy theory, carefully nurtured by Assange and his supporters, that slain DNS staffer Seth Rich, formerly of Omaha, was at the origin of the leaks.” Assange “first floated the idea into the mainstream, bringing up Rich’s case in an interview with Dutch television” in August 2016, the AP reported.
Rich’s parents have sued Fox News and Ed Butowsky, a Dallas businessman the suit alleges was directly involved in concocting the false news story that Fox News retracted. Rich’s brother Aaron has sued Butowsky, Internet activist Matt Couch and the Washington Times newspaper, alleging they acted with “reckless disregard for the truth.”
A proper regard for the truth and a wariness of breathless political accusations are a welcome recommendation for our society as a whole, amid our ongoing political wars. As the Seth Rich matter shows, such a responsible attitude can spare innocent people much needless pain.
