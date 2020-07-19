Editorial: National Gaurd's helicopter crews deserves this salute to its bravery

The catastrophic flooding of 2019 threw many Midlanders into frightening, dangerous situations. That applied to the rescuers, too. On March 14, boats carrying seven firefighters on the Elkhorn River capsized near Arlington, plunging the Nebraskans into frigid floodwaters.

It was a desperate situation, but help saved the day: A Nebraska National Guard helicopter crew arrived and despite whipping 50 mph and a low fuel supply, they pulled each of the firefighters upward to safety. An extraordinary achievement, and just one of the many helicopter rescues the team provided during the crisis.