Editorial: Nebraska is right to protect seniors from financial exploitation

A sobering uncertainty hovers over every adult Nebraskan: There’s no guarantee that when we reach our elderly years, we’ll be able to retain our full mental faculties or health and manage our personal finances properly. Some seniors fall victim to outrageous scams. Others are bilked by guardians in whom they placed their trust.
Vulnerable, too, are nonelderly residents coping with disabilities, mental health challenges, substance abuse problems or other impairments.
The Nebraska Legislature this week gave final passage to a proposal that can help protect individuals from financial abuse. Under Legislative Bill 909, the state will allow financial institutions to put a 30-day hold on transactions reasonably deemed suspicious, including withdrawing or transferring money, changing the owner of an account or changing beneficiaries. Financial institutions also could notify someone close to the customer, such as a known family member or friend, a co-signer on the customer’s account or a trustee.
The state should tread carefully in encroaching on an individual’s right to manage their money, of course, but the threat from scammers has grown so severe that government action is appropriate. At least 10 other states have passed similar laws.
“This is not a hypothetical situation,” said Theresa Heye, speaking on behalf of the Nebraska Independent Community Bankers Association, during a legislative hearing on the bill. “This has been a reoccurring problem.”
Mark Quandahl, director of the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance, similarly described the concern and voiced support for the bill.
Seniors are set to make up a growing portion of Nebraska’s population. The state’s population aged 65 and older has increased from 246,000 in 2010 to 324,000 now, heading toward 418,000 by 2030.
This new financial legislation builds on action the Legislature took in 2014 when it created the public guardian program to help protect vulnerable Nebraskans against financial exploitation following a World-Herald investigation. Among the examples The World-Herald found was a court-appointed guardian in Omaha who took at least $350,000 from several wards.
Since 2014, the state has trained almost 5,000 court-appointed private guardians and helped more than 600 vulnerable Nebraskans.
The state is right to take such steps to protect seniors. With its latest action, the Legislature is building on its determination to keep Nebraskans safe from financial exploitation.
