Editorial: Nebraska is right to protect seniors from financial exploitation

A sobering uncertainty hovers over every adult Nebraskan: There’s no guarantee that when we reach our elderly years, we’ll be able to retain our full mental faculties or health and manage our personal finances properly. Some seniors fall victim to outrageous scams. Others are bilked by guardians in whom they placed their trust.

Vulnerable, too, are nonelderly residents coping with disabilities, mental health challenges, substance abuse problems or other impairments.

The Nebraska Legislature this week gave final passage to a proposal that can help protect individuals from financial abuse. Under Legislative Bill 909, the state will allow financial institutions to put a 30-day hold on transactions reasonably deemed suspicious, including withdrawing or transferring money, changing the owner of an account or changing beneficiaries. Financial institutions also could notify someone close to the customer, such as a known family member or friend, a co-signer on the customer’s account or a trustee.

The state should tread carefully in encroaching on an individual’s right to manage their money, of course, but the threat from scammers has grown so severe that government action is appropriate. At least 10 other states have passed similar laws.