Editorial: Nebraska lawmakers navigated a difficult session

Gov. Pete Ricketts has a particular obligation now to exercise his veto power with the utmost discretion and responsibility. Because the Legislature reached the 60-day limit and had to adjourn for the year, Ricketts can veto any bill he likes and lawmakers will have no opportunity to vote on a possible override. The governor must be mindful not to come across as abusing his advantage due to this unusual situation caused by the virus.

This year’s session provided lessons for the Legislature as it looks to the 90-day “long session” coming up in January. Three examples:

» The need for bridge-builders. Term limits unfortunately are pushing out some capable lawmakers who fill a vital role by promoting consensus-building and defending the Legislature’s operations against partisan power plays. Returning members must step up and defend constructive dialogue and responsible legislative operations.

» Honest differences, yes; Congress-style behavior, no. The political spectrum in the Legislature is huge, and the appetite of many lawmakers for fierce rhetoric is keen. The political differences are honest ones. But state senators must not allow their differences to harden into contempt for each other. Otherwise the Legislature will go the way of Congress, where grandstanding and stalemate too often prevail over sound legislating.