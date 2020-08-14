Editorial: Nebraska lawmakers navigated a difficult session

The Nebraska Legislature’s 2020 “short session” ended Thursday. Its main accomplishment was the practical compromise reached on property tax relief and business incentives.
A strong majority of lawmakers sent a much-needed message to the public by refusing to surrender to political division and stalemate. The compromise forged agreement on doable property tax relief and a measured approach to business incentives.
Such action well served the state, not least given the alternatives: gridlock; a wide-ranging school aid revamp and property tax approach that never had anywhere close to enough votes; or frantic last-minute efforts to maintain the status quo, which meant dismissing any property tax efforts and ignoring the need for a business incentives revamp and support for a major project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Some lawmakers left the session quite frustrated, it’s true. (The 2020 session is by no means unusual on that score.) A small number of rural senators demanded far more property tax relief. Urban progressives said it was unfair and harmful not to take additional action to address needs related to COVID-19.
But two powerful obstacles stood in the way: Not nearly enough votes. And not nearly enough time.
As it was, the Legislature did about as well as could be expected, given the central challenges senators faced: The wide divergence in views and philosophy separating lawmakers. The complexity of the issues. And the complications created by the virus, which split the 60-day session in three segments and left lawmakers with only 19 days to decide remaining issues when they reconvened on July 20.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has a particular obligation now to exercise his veto power with the utmost discretion and responsibility. Because the Legislature reached the 60-day limit and had to adjourn for the year, Ricketts can veto any bill he likes and lawmakers will have no opportunity to vote on a possible override. The governor must be mindful not to come across as abusing his advantage due to this unusual situation caused by the virus.
This year’s session provided lessons for the Legislature as it looks to the 90-day “long session” coming up in January. Three examples:
» The need for bridge-builders. Term limits unfortunately are pushing out some capable lawmakers who fill a vital role by promoting consensus-building and defending the Legislature’s operations against partisan power plays. Returning members must step up and defend constructive dialogue and responsible legislative operations.
» Honest differences, yes; Congress-style behavior, no. The political spectrum in the Legislature is huge, and the appetite of many lawmakers for fierce rhetoric is keen. The political differences are honest ones. But state senators must not allow their differences to harden into contempt for each other. Otherwise the Legislature will go the way of Congress, where grandstanding and stalemate too often prevail over sound legislating.
» Consensus on rules. Disagreements over rules are nothing new at the Legislature, but senators would benefit next year from a focused effort to work out broad agreement on rules, to lessen complaints and frustration.
The Nebraska Legislature can accomplish much if senators understand the ingredients for effective lawmaking.
