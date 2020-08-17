Editorial: Nebraska steps up to battle the emerald ash borer

Nebraskans are used to fighting invasive species. Over the years, we’ve yanked out many a pesky red cedar. Boaters have made sure to decontaminate their vessels to lessen the spread of carp. Local authorities have drained lakes to stymie zebra mussels.

And now comes one of the biggest threats yet, the emerald ash borer.

It’s an example of a tiny pest that lamentably wreaks major havoc, devastating one of our country’s most common tree species. The harm comes not from the adult borer from but its young offspring: The larvae tunnel under the bark, disrupting the tree’s ability to distribute water and nutrients. Death ultimately embraces the tree. Weakened trees are in danger of toppling on homes and public areas.

The borer has been on the march from the East Coast for years. Of late it’s crossed into parts of Nebraska, including Douglas County. This week brought word of the discovery of the borer for the first time in Washington and Seward Counties.

The borer puts nearly 47 million ash trees in Nebraska at risk, including 1 million on city-owned land, notes Scott Josiah, director of the Nebraska Forest Service, which has been proactive on this issue.