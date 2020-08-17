Editorial: Nebraska steps up to battle the emerald ash borer

Nebraskans are used to fighting invasive species. Over the years, we’ve yanked out many a pesky red cedar. Boaters have made sure to decontaminate their vessels to lessen the spread of carp. Local authorities have drained lakes to stymie zebra mussels.
And now comes one of the biggest threats yet, the emerald ash borer.
It’s an example of a tiny pest that lamentably wreaks major havoc, devastating one of our country’s most common tree species. The harm comes not from the adult borer from but its young offspring: The larvae tunnel under the bark, disrupting the tree’s ability to distribute water and nutrients. Death ultimately embraces the tree. Weakened trees are in danger of toppling on homes and public areas.
The borer has been on the march from the East Coast for years. Of late it’s crossed into parts of Nebraska, including Douglas County. This week brought word of the discovery of the borer for the first time in Washington and Seward Counties.
The borer puts nearly 47 million ash trees in Nebraska at risk, including 1 million on city-owned land, notes Scott Josiah, director of the Nebraska Forest Service, which has been proactive on this issue.
A small benefit is that Nebraska agencies and communities have had time to prepare. The City of Omaha, for example, made a hard but necessary decision to cut down about one in seven infested or at-risk trees — more than 11,000, in all — from parks and public rights of way. Crews and volunteers are replacing removed park trees with about 19 types of trees that should diversify the local canopy and make it more resistant to a single pest. The city’s main private tree-planting partner, Keep Omaha Beautiful, has provided major financial support for the effort.
South Sioux City, in Nebraska’s northeast corner, has adopted a notable strategy to get rid of the wood from downed ash trees that are being replaced. The city built a small energy facility that converts ground-up wood into a gas that produces electricity. The Nebraska Forest Service and the state Department of Environmental Quality provided funding for the project.
At the Nebraska Legislature, State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln has been in forefront for years in prodding state leaders to be fully awake to the borer threat.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture of late has supplied Nebraska with an innovative — indeed, sneaky — weapon in this fight: three tiny wasp species that set their sights on the ash borer. One wasp type lays its own eggs inside the borer eggs. The other species lay their eggs in the borer larvae. The tactic is a bit nasty, but hey, we’re at war.
Nebraska has taken appropriate steps so far, but communities must be vigilant. The battle against the borer is far from won.
