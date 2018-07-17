Omaha has great opportunities these days to move forward on multiple fronts. Omahans, including our elected leaders, should take care not to let the city’s east-west divide get in the way of progress and a sense of common civic purpose.
World-Herald columnist Matthew Hansen examined this longstanding Omaha division last week, focusing on why “many east Omahans all but refuse to go west, and many west Omahans all but refuse to go east.”
Convenience was a central reason, west Omahans told him in responding to his social media query. “We’re close to work and school,” one resident said in an interview. “We have access to some trail systems, access to shopping and services, the hospital ... we’re quite content with all that. It has just worked out for us.”
As for east Omahans, Hansen wrote that he received multiple responses from them “saying they avoided going west at all costs. They joked about building a wall around I-680, joked about packing a sack lunch when forced to journey to the triple digit streets, joked — OK, half joked — about this strange land of endless housing developments and cul-de-sacs where their friends moved, never to be seen again. It was funny. It also seemed kind of angry.”
This cultural divide — broadly summed up as “inner city vs. suburbia” — is a common one for U.S. cities, indeed for cities worldwide. It’s largely a difference in lifestyle preferences, and that’s perfectly fine: People have the right to define how they want to live, and perspectives will differ widely. There’s no one “right way” to live in a city — people just choose differently, as is their prerogative.
What’s important is that Omaha needs to promote common purpose across the breadth of our population. Disagreements legitimately arise on multiple issues, of course, but the public and our elected leaders should always hold tight to the goal of moving the city forward together.
It’s hard to overstate the many positives buoying Omaha these days. Our city enjoys a major cost-of-living advantage compared with the coasts. Omaha has a growing, positive national profile, illustrated by our success as a host city for major sports events. Local leaders and organizations regularly come together to promote forward-looking civic developments, such as the recent proposal to strengthen the city’s ties to the riverfront.
An encouraging sign of civic solidarity has been the strong public support for Omaha- area school funding, with passage of school bond proposals for the Omaha, Elkhorn, Bennington and Papillion-La Vista school districts and levy override approval for the Westside and Millard school districts.
Omaha has significant challenges, of course. We need to make sure that economic opportunity reaches all parts of the city and that our educational institutions succeed in developing the talents of the next generation. Omaha should strive to remain competitive in attracting new residents and boosting its business strength.
It’s crucial that despite our differences, we face these challenges together, seizing the positive opportunities. Any east-west differences pale in significance to Omaha’s overall need to advance in solidarity to achieve our fullest potential as a community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.