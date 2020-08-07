Editorial: Our community needs clear, practical guidance to meet the coronavirus threat

Momentum is growing for a mask mandate here. The Douglas County Board of Health has voted unanimously for it. The Omaha Public Schools board, which had heard great concern about the coronavirus threat from teachers and parents, supports it. Experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center have called for one. Next week, the Omaha City Council will take up the issue. If six council members approve, a mandate could take effect immediately in the city. If four say “yes,” the mandate would probably begin sometime in September.

If a mandate does go into effect, it’s important that the decision be made by a local elected body, to ensure direct accountability to the public. State authorities must back off their threat to take legal action — Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson should respect local control. Conditions in this strange, painful year are already difficult enough; a lawsuit against Omaha by the state would create additional, harmful uncertainties and fuel ill feeling at a time when our community priorities must be getting students back to school and businesses back to steady operation.