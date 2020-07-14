Out of the blue, COVID-19 delivered a roundhouse punch this year to our national economy. It’s an extraordinary situation, and the federal government is right to provide help. The downturn has left businesses struggling across the country.
But Congress still has an important duty to require fiscal safeguards to see that funds are distributed responsibly.
The Paycheck Protection Program has been a mixed bag so far on that score. The funds have helped many small businesses that needed it. But there also have been justified complaints that Congress failed to set enough restrictions on who could qualify.
A large portion of the loans was snatched up by big businesses rather than small ones, which in many cases don’t have enormous reserves to tap. Plus, a congressional watchdog reported that the program lacks oversight plans for most of its loans. This, on the top of findings that the CARES Act, the overall federal aid program, has sent $1.4 billion to dead people.
The last thing the country needs, in the midst of this stressful virus emergency, is to give Americans reason to think that some businesses are gaming the system for aid they don’t really need, or that the government is failing to properly monitor what has been dispersed.
The first segment of the program involved $350 billion in federal guaranteed loans to provide small businesses with eight weeks of cash-flow help. Congress has since boosted the program by $310 billion.
Analysis by The World-Herald’s Henry Cordes found that the program provided 42,000 loans in Nebraska. In all, Nebraska entities employing 327,000 workers have received $3.4 billion in aid under the program. More than 4,000 Nebraska businesses received loans of $150,000 or more.
No question, the help has been a vital lifeline for many small businesses here and elsewhere. But it’s clear, too, that in its understandable rush this spring to provide help nationwide, Congress failed to implement adequate restrictions and monitoring.
Lawmakers mustn’t make this mistake again. Any future aid efforts approved by Congress must be better limited and monitored. That approach will safeguard public dollars and, just as important, avoid further erosion of the public’s trust.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You do a grave disservice to your readers with this misleading editorial. In passing the CARES Act, Congress specified three major mechanisms to oversee spending within the CARES Act: 1/ The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, made up of Inspectors General from, at minimum, nine federal agencies, to be responsible for oversight of outlays for the entire bill. 2/ A new office within the Department of the Treasury, the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, to oversee the $500 billion Treasury fund for targeted loans to large businesses. Brian Miller, a White House lawyer and former GSA Inspector General,
was selected for this role. 3/ Finally, a Congressional Oversight Commission will include four members appointed by party leadership in each chamber and a chairperson agreed to by the speaker of the House and the Senate majority leader. The Commission had the responsiblity to oversee economic stability efforts by the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve Board.
However, the Trump Administration not only indicated reluctance to cooperate with oversight inquiries, immediately after Trump signed the CARES Act, the White House
released a statement outlining his concerns with the newly created Pandemic Response Accountability Committee and Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery. He then fired that Inspector General (as he has fired most Inspector Generals within the entire federal government). Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, taking his lead from Trump, refused to provide Congress any oversight or transparency into the disbursements within his purview.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.