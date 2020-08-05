Editorial: The compromise agreement on Nebraska taxes must move forward

Nebraska lawmakers have been greatly divided over tax policy and school funding for months. The search for agreement has proved immensely difficult. In recent days, negotiators have made important progress by forging compromise on the key issues.

The new proposal goes before the full Legislature for debate today, and with a mere handful of days left in the current session, senators have a duty to keep the process moving forward. Hold spirited, honest debate on the bill, definitely. Scrutinize the bill’s details, absolutely. Amend it, if needed.

But don’t let the session fall into gridlock yet again.

Keep the process, and the policy discussion, alive. Move the bill forward.

Maintaining the status quo is not good enough. Killing the agreement through a successful filibuster would fail to respond to calls for needed property tax relief. It also would leave Nebraska, after December, as the only state without a business incentives program, automatically removing Nebraska from consideration for major projects.