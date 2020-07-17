Editorial: These examples of compassion by Nebraskans are inspiring

It’s striking how, when someone goes missing, so many Nebraskans drop everything and step forward to help. Two recent cases provide notable examples.

When 8-year-old Tarie Price fell into the Platte River on June 11, the search effort was helped by an outpouring of volunteers who took to the water in their boats. Some people traveled more than 100 miles to help in the search.

“Volunteers came from absolutely everywhere,” said Sarpy County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Erhart. “It was unbelievable. I couldn’t even hope to tell you how many or where everyone was from.”

In recent days, the same occurred when Jadey Jenkins of Omaha went missing, wandering for days in a rural area in York County.

She was found on Tuesday after nearly a week of searching by an extraordinary range of law enforcement, first responders and volunteers.

Authorities praised the many Nebraskans who mobilized to help, including the Aviation Support Division of the Nebraska State Patrol; Boardman Aerial Spraying; State Patrol troopers; the Henderson Police Department; the firefighters of York, McCool Junction, Waco, Bradshaw, Henderson and many other departments.

“We appreciate those who brought out drones and other search equipment,” said York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka and York County Sheriff’s Capt. Josh Gillespie. “Last and definitely not least, thanks to all who assisted including volunteers, farmers, and the members of the search teams from Fremont, Grand Island, and all of York County. We are proud to be part of a great community. You are heroes to us!”