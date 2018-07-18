President Donald Trump prides himself on his strength. But at his summit in Helsinki, Finland, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he showed astounding weakness that is an embarrassment to our country and a hindrance to our national security.
Instead of publicly defending our national interests, he kowtowed to Putin’s false, self-serving assertions. He tried to make amends Tuesday, saying he supports the conclusion by the U.S. intelligence community (whose director, Dan Coats, he appointed) that Russia is actively seeking to interfere in our political process. That backtracking, however, can’t erase the damage he did on Monday with his string of troubling statements.
Instead of standing up for our country as a defender of freedom and liberty, Trump described the United States and Russia as morally equivalent: “I hold both countries responsible. I think that the United States has been foolish. I think we’ve all been foolish. ... And I think we’re all to blame.” Such statements were in line with his reaction last year when he took issue when an interviewer called Putin a “killer.” “We’ve got a lot of killers,” Trump responded. “What do you think — our country’s so innocent?” According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 42 journalists have been murdered in Russia since 2000. Many of the victims were investigating government corruption or Russian military interference in Ukraine.
Instead of standing up for the rule of law, a central principle for our society, Trump cast stones at the Mueller investigation into Russia’s ongoing attempts to manipulate opinion in our country.
Instead of rejecting Putin’s absurd offer to have Russian investigators help out with the investigation of Russian cyber-meddling, Trump termed it an “incredible offer.” The president’s attitude gives ammunition to his critics who say he sounds like a “useful idiot” — the term attributed to Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin to describe easily deceived Westerners who naively aided the Bolshevik cause.
Instead of looking to our country’s interest, Trump made his egoism the center of his public remarks, prattling on about computer servers and a “witch hunt” instead of the Russian security threat. It was good to see the clear-eyed statement Coats issued afterward: “We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy, and we will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence.”
Trump’s troubling Helsinki performance came amid the wreckage of his trip to Europe, where he continued to sow discord with our longtime allies. How ironic that our president goes so far out of his way to make nice with Russia’s thuggish leader while labeling Canada, of all places, a supposed national security threat merely as an excuse to impose steel tariffs.
Clear-eyed officials such as Defense Secretary James Mattis and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, plus serious-minded members of Congress, need to continue advocating for a responsible foreign policy.
Trump often complains that other countries are trying to take advantage of us. His stubborn refusal Monday to acknowledge the ongoing threat from Russia underscores his disturbing weakness of judgment and character as our central foreign policy leader.
Manchurian Candidate? Thought he was riding out a storm at a garden club meeting in a small New Jersey hotel? The Queen of Hearts? Either that or he has gone completely nuts....beyond his usual nuts every five minutes.
