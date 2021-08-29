Civic vision: A complete listing of projects in eight Nebraska communities

The North Platte Mall has new ownership and is currently underway with a much-needed massive renovation/expansion project which will create a modern, sophisticated property similar to what you might see in a metro area. This will be something definitely unique for western Nebraska and should be a major draw for people to and from North Platte.

There is also some major excitement with the recent passing of LB40 and the potential for a rural rail park development in a nearby community. Our local Chamber and Economic Development Committee have been diligently working on putting plans in place for this possible site and have already starting fielding interest from companies interested in the location and the potential access to Union Pacific’s main line. I see a lot of upside with this project when it comes to value-added ag business/industry, and specifically, for where we are located.

A group of us also started a peer group called Think North Platte. This is a group of business professionals, medical professionals, ag producers, small business owners, etc. with the goal of helping use our resources and connections to spur and support economic growth locally, and to give our kids more opportunities to want to move back to the area to work and raise a family. There are some interesting studies that have been done by the Aksarben Foundation that shows how Nebraska as a state needs to be better about attracting/retaining that next generation of workers to our state and communities. Several communities across the state have already begun working on their own local projects to help address this. We hope to get our group in front of the Aksarben Foundation yet this summer. We also have our Think North Platte group meet and bring in speakers involved with some of the other economic growth projects mentioned earlier. It’s a great way to keep them informed and allow for healthy discussion about these projects.