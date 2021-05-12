Editorial: A bungled police investigation erodes public trust and provides a wider lesson

Nebraska’s state motto — “Equality before the law” — means that the law must show the same fairness to all residents, whatever their background. The motto has an additional meaning: It places an obligation on public agencies to make sure they give no special treatment to elite individuals.

Fremont police failed that important obligation through their mishandling in January of the breath testing of then-Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass. A preliminary breath test for Glass registered at .20 — 2½ times the legal limit. But police waited “a good half hour” before taking him to the Fremont police station, and even then failed to have him blow into a more advanced machine required in court to confirm preliminary readings.

That needless failure hamstrung prosecutors in their recent case in which Glass faced possible conviction for second-offense aggravated DUI. (Concern arose after Glass allegedly showed up drunk to pick up his children from his estranged wife.) But the botched police investigation created major difficulties for successful prosecution. Veteran prosecutor Brenda Beadle acknowledged the problem in court and agreed to reduce Glass’ second DUI charge to a first-offense DUI. She also agreed to a defense request that the judge run the sentences for both the DUI and a probation violation simultaneously.