Editorial: A bungled police investigation erodes public trust and provides a wider lesson

Nebraska’s state motto — “Equality before the law” — means that the law must show the same fairness to all residents, whatever their background. The motto has an additional meaning: It places an obligation on public agencies to make sure they give no special treatment to elite individuals.
Fremont police failed that important obligation through their mishandling in January of the breath testing of then-Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass. A preliminary breath test for Glass registered at .20 — 2½ times the legal limit. But police waited “a good half hour” before taking him to the Fremont police station, and even then failed to have him blow into a more advanced machine required in court to confirm preliminary readings.
That needless failure hamstrung prosecutors in their recent case in which Glass faced possible conviction for second-offense aggravated DUI. (Concern arose after Glass allegedly showed up drunk to pick up his children from his estranged wife.) But the botched police investigation created major difficulties for successful prosecution. Veteran prosecutor Brenda Beadle acknowledged the problem in court and agreed to reduce Glass’ second DUI charge to a first-offense DUI. She also agreed to a defense request that the judge run the sentences for both the DUI and a probation violation simultaneously.
Glass is out as county attorney, having resigned on March 1. But the police mishandling of the case provides a striking example of how a public agency should not handle a case involving an elected official. Whatever the actual intentions of Fremont police, their actions in this matter give the impression that they were extending special privileges to Glass because of his status as a public official.
But in our society, we have one set of laws for everyone. A local law enforcement agency, of all institutions, should be at the forefront of upholding that vital principle. When an agency fails that duty, it erodes the public trust essential to a free society and deepens the cynicism about the justice system — lamentable damage that extends far beyond a single court case. Nebraska agencies, learn the lesson from this incident.