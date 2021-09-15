Editorial: A Michael Corleone redistricting map for Nebraska? Legislature must say no

A proposal this aggressive could aptly be dubbed the Michael Corleone map, after the figure in “The Godfather” movie who decided to go bold and in one fell swoop eliminate all his rivals and achieve dominance across the board.

In this case, dominance in Nebraska government for the most right-wing and uncompromising brand of Republicanism.

Swing-vote Republican senators who are being pushed out by term limits in 2023 roundly express concern that the proposed map would shift the Legislature toward a rigidly controlled, partisan body rather than one in which lawmakers are liberated to make up their own mind.

Self-serving maneuvering by both parties is par for the course during Nebraska redistricting, but in the end, the Legislature must negotiate a state legislative map through responsible compromise. Nebraska, now and always, needs a Legislature whose ideological makeup generally mirrors that of the state. Such a body would contain a large contingent of staunch conservatives, but also a significant number of moderates and liberals.