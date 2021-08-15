Editorial: Acknowledge painful history of Native American boarding schools, including in Nebraska

Such a government policy exacted a terrible cost on children and their families. The schools have long since closed, but only in recent times have many Americans come to recognize the need to understand this part of our history and to undertake efforts to acknowledge it and commemorate the Native children affected.

In our time, we now see that cultural diversity is a positive for America. Every American, regardless of cultural background, can contribute productively to building a stronger future for our nation. This is cause for fellowship, cooperation and mutual respect.

The Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota provided remembrance this summer with two days of prayerful ceremonies followed by the burial of nine Rosebud Sioux children who died at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania in the late 1800s.

Nebraskans have come together in a worthy effort to preserve remnants of the Genoa school, document its history and honor the memory of the children there. The school was the fourth federal Indian boarding school built in the United States, operating from 1884 to 1934. In 1932, it housed 599 students. Their ages ranged from 4 to 22.