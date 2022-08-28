Editorial: Active-shooter drill at Omaha nonprofit was cruel to workers

It’s a sad reality these days that no workplace, school or other location is entirely safe from a mass shooting.

So it was certainly reasonable that officials with Catholic Charities in Omaha considered having some sort of simulated exercise to prepare workers for the unthinkable.

But the gap between a reasonable idea and the insane way it played out in May couldn’t have been wider.

As World-Herald staff writers Kevin Cole and Todd Cooper revealed last week, the “drill” involved Catholic Charities hiring a pretend gunman who stormed the building while wearing a dark hoodie and a mask, firing blank rounds from a semiautomatic handgun. The pretend shooter had arranged to pose pretend victims on the ground outside, apparently streaked in blood, to amp up the fear factor.

All this without telling employees at the nonprofit organization that it was a drill. Some fled in terror or tried frantically to hide from the active shooter, thinking they had only seconds to live. Authorities who responded didn’t know it wasn’t real either.

It doesn’t take much imagination to picture how that drill could have ended in tragedy, with innocent people shot or at least hurt in the confusion. Fortunately, that didn’t happen. Still, some Catholic Charities employees were so shaken up that they haven’t been back to work since the incident.

“Bad, bad idea,” Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said last week, in a massive understatement. “Thankfully, nobody else got hurt more serious than the mental damage these individuals suffered.”

The pretend gunman, John Channels, 27, of Omaha, now is in jail and faces five charges of terroristic threats and one charge of weapon use. He deserves his day in court to determine if he broke the law.

And time will help sort out the differing stories about whose idea it was to keep employees in the dark. Channels, through his lawyer, says the nonprofit wanted it that way. Catholic Charities says he was the one who wanted to make the drill as “lifelike” as possible by not telling employees in advance.

At any rate, it’s clear that the entire scheme was poorly conceived. Learning what to do in an active-shooter situation would be helpful information. Later practicing those responses — as countless schoolchildren and employees have done with regular fire (and active shooter) drills — could save someone’s life.

But concocting a staged scene that made workers think that they were about to die taught them nothing, except that their employer had no qualms about traumatizing them. The plan was callous and needlessly cruel.

It should go without saying, but this is a drill that shouldn’t be repeated.