Editorial: Adi Pour has provided key leadership during the COVID emergency

The COVID crisis has put a spotlight on an American institution that has a big role but, in normal times, a low profile: public health departments. Those agencies are central players in our country’s response to the virus threat.

During this extraordinary time, Douglas County has been fortunate to have a capable, professional leader of its health department, Adi Pour. Over the past year, she has stepped forward to fill a key public role, explaining the ever-changing public health conditions and needed responses. She has provided invaluable counsel to local elected officials.

In doing so, she has exhibited steady leadership at a time when it was most needed. COVID has brought tremendous uncertainty and created unimagined challenges for individuals, institutions and communities. In responding to these dire conditions, Pour has provided our community important guidance and reassurance through her science-based analysis and recommendations.