Editorial: After protracted delays, Nebraska must finally fulfill its Medicaid obligation

Nebraska has zigzagged for far too long on Medicaid expansion. The uncertainty has stretched to nearly three years since voter approval and delayed coverage for thousands of Nebraskans. The protracted holdup has built up justified frustration over the ability of Nebraska’s executive branch to slow walk an important policy decision made by the people themselves.

Now that key uncertainties are finally cleared away, the state must move forward strongly to make this increased coverage a success.

Medicaid expansion makes great sense for Nebraska. The coverage provides vital help for low-income households. Nebraska voters recognized the importance of this government support by approving the November 2018 statewide ballot measure enabling expansion. That vote of the people gave the go-ahead to extend coverage to working-age adults whose incomes fall below 138% of the federal poverty level. Those incomes — $17,774 for a single person and $36,570 for a family of four — are by no means well-to-do, and in many cases those households face great anxiety over how they will cover their medical needs. This is why the 2018 ballot measure won majority support.