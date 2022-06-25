Editorial: After Roe, Nebraska should take measured approach to future abortion laws

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Friday that overturned the 49-year-old constitutional right to an abortion now moves the long-controversial issue clearly into the hands of state governments.

In Nebraska, that means 50 people — Gov. Pete Ricketts and 49 members of the Legislature — may soon determine abortion policies for the state. A majority of those people have already signaled that they wanted to ban all abortions in Nebraska if the court scrapped Roe v. Wade.

Now that decision has happened, clearing the way for each state to act.

But when Nebraska lawmakers take up the issue, possibly as soon as a special session this summer, they need to consider carefully just how their actions will play out in the lives of countless Nebraska women facing some of the most difficult and personal situations of their lives.

That includes women — maybe even children — who become pregnant at a time when they are unwilling or unprepared to assume responsibility for raising a child. Or victims of rape or incest who could be forced to endure additional suffering in the form of 40 weeks of pregnancy and the travail of childbirth. Or women who develop a life-threatening health condition. Or women whose fetuses have severe deformities or diseases.

No one should want to harm such women or make their lives harder. But poorly-drafted or ill-considered legislation risks doing just that. We all understand the concept of unintended consequences.

For example, the so-called abortion trigger bill that fell two votes shy of passing the Nebraska Legislature this spring faced criticism that it would have inadvertently banned in vitro fertilization or hindered doctors attempting to perform life-saving operations.

The bill’s author, Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, has indicated that a new version of the bill could address those concerns.

Right now, abortion remains legal in Nebraska up until 20 weeks after fertilization. On Friday, Ricketts didn’t immediately call for a special session to consider abortion legislation, but he reiterated his desire to do more to restrict the practice.

It’s clear that abortion will continue to be a political battle for many years, in Nebraska and elsewhere. The Supreme Court ruling, after all, didn’t make abortion illegal. The court gave each state the right to ban it, or allow it, or tinker endlessly with abortion laws — with state policies possibly changing after each election, based on the political winds.

Here in Nebraska, we think lawmakers need to follow a measured approach. They should think, for example, about whether abortion restrictions would have a disproportionate impact on lower-income women who could not afford to travel to a less-restrictive state. They should prepare for the additional health, welfare and resource costs if pregnant women who can't care for children are required to give birth anyway.

And we think Nebraska lawmakers would be cruel and inhumane to force a rape or incest victim to give birth to their attacker's baby.

It’s hard to imagine a more divisive issue than abortion. It doesn’t readily accommodate compromise or consensus.

Nationally, public opinion polls suggest that most Americans would prefer to leave the matter up to women and their doctors. But far fewer people are in favor of unrestricted abortions.

Those who want to ban abortion are driven by heartfelt emotional and religious motives. Many believe deeply that it’s a matter of saving the lives of unborn children.

Those who want to keep abortion legal have a heartfelt conviction that it’s unfair and unjust for government to infringe on the reproductive rights of women. Many believe deeply that a woman should be the one who decides how to deal with her own unplanned pregnancy and its life-transforming consequences.

We have no illusions that it will be easy to reconcile the fundamental freedom for women with the sanctity of life.

But as Nebraska leaders move toward possible new abortion restrictions in the wake of Friday's Supreme Court decision, they have the opportunity to be thoughtful about the real-world ramifications for women and respectful of the diverse views of all their constituents.