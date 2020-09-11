Editorial: Again we mourn the tragic loss of an officer

With the City of Lincoln, its police department and law officers everywhere, we mourn the shooting death of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera.
It was gratifying to see hundreds of Omahans make their way Monday to the route of the motorcade taking Herrera’s body back to Lincoln. Hundreds more packed Interstate 80 overpasses and lined Lincoln streets, reminiscent of the outpouring of sympathy and support after Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco was killed on May 20, 2015, also while trying to serve a warrant.
By all accounts, Herrera was a great cop and model American. The son of Mexican immigrants, he served in the Army, was a devoted husband and father to a beautiful family, was a youth sports coach active in his church and an empathetic officer particularly concerned with the most vulnerable, including sexual assault victims. The hole he leaves is enormous.
He was part of a team serving a warrant Aug. 26 at a house where authorities expected to find Felipe Vazquez, wanted for second-degree assault in a March stabbing death. Vazquez is now charged with murder, accused of shooting Herrera as he fled the house.
Herrera was along, in part, to serve as a translator. His alleged killer is 17.
This tragedy underscores the real dangers law enforcement officers face every day. Situations less likely to be dangerous than serving a warrant on a suspect in a slaying can turn suddenly into armed confrontations. Officers must always ready for those moments.
We ask so much of them.
We expect immediate protection at the same time we want them to enter each situation without prejudgment, aware of typically unconscious biases and to always exercise flawless judgment.
So here are takeaways from a summer that’s seen police under intense scrutiny:
We must mourn Herrera and honor his service as we also remember George Floyd, the man whose death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer sparked months of protests. We must recognize and be grateful for the risks all police officers face every day as we also ask whether law enforcement training and practices can be improved to prevent more deaths like Floyd’s.
It is incumbent upon us and our policymakers to ensure that police have the best training to protect their own lives and to avoid improper use of the authority and force we grant them to protect us. We must examine whether we ask them to carry out the right mission or if we ask too much, expecting them to be protectors and counselors, enforcers and social workers.
We believe that Americans are smart and empathetic enough to recognize that both deaths, and all like them, are tragedies and to work for proper protections in legislatures and city councils.
Police deserve our respect just as they must always respect those they serve.
