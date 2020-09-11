Editorial: Again we mourn the tragic loss of an officer

We ask so much of them.

We expect immediate protection at the same time we want them to enter each situation without prejudgment, aware of typically unconscious biases and to always exercise flawless judgment.

So here are takeaways from a summer that’s seen police under intense scrutiny:

We must mourn Herrera and honor his service as we also remember George Floyd, the man whose death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer sparked months of protests. We must recognize and be grateful for the risks all police officers face every day as we also ask whether law enforcement training and practices can be improved to prevent more deaths like Floyd’s.

It is incumbent upon us and our policymakers to ensure that police have the best training to protect their own lives and to avoid improper use of the authority and force we grant them to protect us. We must examine whether we ask them to carry out the right mission or if we ask too much, expecting them to be protectors and counselors, enforcers and social workers.

We believe that Americans are smart and empathetic enough to recognize that both deaths, and all like them, are tragedies and to work for proper protections in legislatures and city councils.

Police deserve our respect just as they must always respect those they serve.

