Editorial: Allan Lozier set an admirable example as a business leader and philanthropist

Omaha business leader and philanthropist Allan Lozier, who died this week, set an outstanding example for thoughtful commitment to community needs.

First, the former CEO and chairman of Lozier Corp. used his philanthropic and business activities to support Omaha’s inner city — starting decades before the current, needed conversation about that community goal for Omaha. Lozier did not relocate his company headquarters out of North Omaha but, instead, maintained it there while also devoting major philanthropic support to wide-ranging community needs.

Second, he directed his philanthropic donations to an extraordinary range of needs in the Omaha area while maintaining a remarkably low public profile. In short, Allan Lozier was the most important local philanthropist that many Omahans have never heard of.

Third, Lozier, who was 87, demonstrated impressive business achievement. Lozier Corp. started out in 1956 as a small business manufacturing store fixtures and employing 25 people. Today, more 2,000 people are on the payroll.

A graduate of Omaha’s former Technical High School, Lozier attended college for one year at Omaha University, now the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He understood the importance of lifelong learning and of selfless dedication to community — a legacy to be remembered and honored.

