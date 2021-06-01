Editorial: Alvo, Mead environmental concerns show the state's need to fix its regulatory approach

How did the situation reach such a troubling extreme? The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy takes a flexible approach to environmental regulation. Rather than aggressively enforce restrictions up front, the department attempts to help companies reach compliance. Although it’s true that government agencies should be wary of intervening in private business in an overly heavy-handed manner, there comes a tipping point when such protracted leniency winds up enabling harmful behavior the state should have stopped years earlier.

That’s the case in Alvo, where the company now says it’s engaged in a much-needed cleanup after months of increasing the tire mountain despite repeated ineffectual warnings from the state. In April, Nebraska regulators finally reached a consent order with the company, requiring incremental reductions in the tire mound by Sept. 1. The state would likely take legal action if the company fails to meet its obligations. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency also struck an agreement with the company.