Editorial: Amid omicron spike, Huse shows leadership with mask mandate

People everywhere will drop coins into donation jars, wear T-shirts and ribbons, even cut off their hair to rally for people who are suffering.

Perhaps a friend has experienced a particular cancer. Raising a little money for research by running a 5K is a way to both show support and to individually take some small action against an amorphous menace.

Yet some of us resist wearing a mask or getting vaccinated to do our little part to help society fight COVID-19, whose omicron variant’s rapid spread promises an imminent crisis in our hospitals.

While we have editorially supported wearing masks, we have been tepid toward mandates. We hoped they would fade away as the populace got vaccinated. We also have urged following doctors’ advice, and are persuaded that our medical system faces extreme risk in the coming weeks.

We believe Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse took the proper step in issuing an emergency, temporary mask mandate for Omaha, whose code makes her the city health officer and authorizes such orders.