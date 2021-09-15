Editorial: An unbalanced redistricting map for Nebraska? Legislature must say no

In this case, dominance in Nebraska government for the most right-wing and uncompromising brand of Republicanism.

Swing-vote Republican senators who are being pushed out by term limits in 2023 roundly express concern that the proposed map would shift the Legislature toward a rigidly controlled, partisan body rather than one in which lawmakers are liberated to make up their own mind.

Self-serving maneuvering by both parties is par for the course during Nebraska redistricting, but in the end, the Legislature must negotiate a state legislative map through responsible compromise. Nebraska, now and always, needs a Legislature whose ideological makeup generally mirrors that of the state. Such a body would contain a large contingent of staunch conservatives, but also a significant number of moderates and liberals.

So, lawmakers must reach agreement that produces a final map no group is fully happy with. The same goes for addressing the redistricting tensions between urban and rural interests. That’s the nature of fair-minded redistricting that serves the public interest. And only through such sober-minded give-and-take can the Legislature develop a map that can garner the necessary 33 votes to withstand a filibuster.