Editorial: Ashford's dedication to public service, drive to help others is inspiring

There is a Hebrew proverb that goes, “Say not in grief, ‘he is no more,’ but live in thankfulness that he was.”

We think on this proverb as we reflect back on the life of Brad Ashford, who died early Tuesday after a months-long battle with brain cancer. He was 72.

A former U.S. congressman and a longtime Nebraska state senator, Ashford was a decent, honorable man with a passion for public policy and an idealistic desire to make people’s lives better.

Ashford’s views never fit neatly into any one party, and neither did his political career. Omaha voters elected Ashford as both a Republican and a Democrat, and he once even ran for mayor as an independent. He opposed the death penalty. He supported women’s reproductive rights. He was a staunch supporter of gun control. But he also supported tax cuts and business incentives.

He took an early interest in public service. He dreamed of a future in Washington. But when push came to shove, his loyalties were to his family and his home state. For him, politics was about improving the lives of all Nebraskans — urban and rural, regardless of race, gender, religion or party affiliation.

Ashford was widely respected for his approach and his ideals.

“Omaha lost a giant, strong pillar (Tuesday); a family man who had deep roots here and dearly loved this community,” said U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican who defeated Ashford in the 2016 congressional race but then became his friend. “Even when we were rivals, I respected his decency and good heart. I am a better person and representative because of the influence of Brad.”

Said longtime State Sen. Ernie Chambers, a political independent who represented North Omaha: “Brad was a genuinely good person, kind-hearted and gentle, and as upright an individual as I have ever met. He was not traitorous or treacherous. And in regard to his political affiliation, the formal one, none of that I was really aware of, because Brad was always the same.”

Ashford served two different eight-year stints in the Nebraska Legislature, immersing himself in issues from background checks for gun purchases to the boundary dispute between the Omaha Public Schools and suburban districts.

During his single term in Congress, he worked with the Veterans Administration and Omaha’s philanthropic community on a bill that created public-private partnerships to build new health care facilities for veterans. The bill paved the way for construction of a new outpatient clinic serving Omaha veterans, a project that had been stalled for more than a decade by backlogs within the VA.

When Ashford wasn’t serving in the statehouse and in Washington, Ashford was an active community leader. He was appointed to the Omaha Housing Authority board and spent 10 years with the agency, including three in which he stepped in as its chief executive.

During that time, the agency finally resolved a long dispute over building scattered-site public housing throughout the city. The homes replaced large public housing complexes in North Omaha that were being demolished.

It took almost five years — and a lawsuit against the city — but Ashford helped the homes get approved and built.

He also served on the board that runs Omaha’s downtown arena and baseball stadium. In that role, and at then-Omaha Mayor Hal Daub’s behest, he led a successful lobbying effort to get the Legislature to set aside sales tax dollars to help pay back the arena’s bonds.

Other major issues he tackled in his public service career included gang violence and reforms of the juvenile justice and prison systems. Last year, he worked with Bacon to gain federal funding for a new initiative at Nebraska Medicine to work with victims of gun violence and their families to defuse violence.

“He certainly has left our state better than he found it,” Daub said.

In his final days, Ashford spent much time visiting with friends he met over the years through his public work. His death surely is sad for his family and the many people who knew him.

But we can be thankful for Brad Ashford’s life — and inspired by his dedication to making Omaha and Nebraska a better place to live.