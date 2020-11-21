Editorial: At the end of the tunnel, part of the light is from the promise of good sports

Notably, three of these young women, Krause, Lauenstein and Gray, are Nebraskans. This shows how a strong collegiate program can make a sport or academic pursuit popular in a region, creating dreams, role models and coaching expertise. That’s long been the case with football in Nebraska (we also could argue, with a sly smile, that it’s true of journalism), and is a feather in Cook’s hat and a credit to the state to have done so much to boost a women’s sport.

Creighton University is caught up in the wave, too, and the Big Ten is a true volleyball power conference.

Volleyball is an extremely exciting spectator sport that’s going to be all the more fun to watch for the next few years, it appears.

This has been Husker-centric commentary, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t express some excitement about Creighton basketball. The top-10 Jays were interrupted mid-game in March and promise another strong season.

One day, maybe, the Huskers will be able to create a real intrastate rivalry. The perennial hope that Nebraska basketball will cease to be an oxymoron (c’mon, this is about sports; let’s not be too serious) was boosted by coach Fred Hoiberg getting a commitment from the program’s first-ever five-star recruit, guard Bryce McGowens of Piedmont, South Carolina.

One day, we’ll be in the stadium or arena again, cheering Nebraska teams on. Today, we can all pull for football win No. 2. We have promising times ahead.

