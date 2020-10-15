Editorial: Ballot proposal can boost economic development for low-income areas

This year has seen a surge in discussion about how best to promote economic opportunity for all Americans, regardless of background. There’s consensus that if society can boost economic development in low-income neighborhoods, the chances will increase for progress along a range of dimensions.

Amendment 2, appearing on the November ballot, is a worthy effort to promote such advancement in Nebraska. The ballot measure deserves Nebraskans’ strong support.

State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha sponsored the proposal, explaining that it would return tax- increment financing — which Nebraska has used since the late 1970s to incentivize economic development — to its original aim: boosting the chances for development in low-income areas across the state.

Under the proposal, cities could pledge up to 20 years of the increased property taxes generated by a new development to costs associated with the project. At least half of the projects would have to be in an area declared as “extremely blighted” to qualify. The 20-year time frame would offer a greater benefit to developers than under the present policy, which limits the TIF benefit to 15 years.