Editorial: Be careful out there; the roads require our full attention

She was crossing Farnam against a don’t-walk signal and a red light when Wright’s vehicle struck her.

* * *

While Yorkwind Crawford, the trucker, faces two misdemeanor motor-vehicle homicide charges — even though he was sober and not speeding — Wright likely faces only drunken driving charges because his victim was drunk and jaywalking.

That seems inconsistent on its face, but each prosecutor — Lancaster County Attorney Patrick Condon and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine — at least thoroughly explained their charging decisions.

Those cases will play out and the loved ones of Van Essen and the Kaipusts will be left to mourn as the enduring truth of these incidents remains: Taking to America’s public roadways is the most dangerous thing most of us ever do — and we are generally blithe about it.

Who among us can say we have not looked away from the traffic lanes in front of us for 3 seconds? Who among us has never jaywalked?