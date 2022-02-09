Editorial: Be careful out there; the roads require our full attention

Three seconds.
That’s all it took for a highway tragedy to occur Sept. 4. Cameras in his cab showed that a Miami-based trucker, sober and driving within the speed limit, gazed out a side window for those few seconds as he skirted the north edge of Lincoln on Interstate 80. When he looked back at the road, it was too late to stop for traffic backed up to exit for a Husker game.
Mark Kaipust and his 7-year-old son, Taylor, died in the crash.
* * *
Lots of drinking.
That’s what led to a 20-year-old pedestrian being killed by a speeding SUV in Omaha’s Blackstone District.
William Wright was driving 50 mph in a 30-mph zone on Farnam Street on Dec. 4, badly intoxicated with a .182 blood alcohol content.
The pedestrian, Kaitlyn Van Essen of Omaha, also was drunk, her BAC also at more than twice the legal limit.
She was crossing Farnam against a don’t-walk signal and a red light when Wright’s vehicle struck her.
* * *
While Yorkwind Crawford, the trucker, faces two misdemeanor motor-vehicle homicide charges — even though he was sober and not speeding — Wright likely faces only drunken driving charges because his victim was drunk and jaywalking.
That seems inconsistent on its face, but each prosecutor — Lancaster County Attorney Patrick Condon and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine — at least thoroughly explained their charging decisions.
Those cases will play out and the loved ones of Van Essen and the Kaipusts will be left to mourn as the enduring truth of these incidents remains: Taking to America’s public roadways is the most dangerous thing most of us ever do — and we are generally blithe about it.
Who among us can say we have not looked away from the traffic lanes in front of us for 3 seconds? Who among us has never jaywalked?
Regarding Van Essen’s death and those of two other pedestrians already this year in Omaha, pedestrian deaths in the United States are soaring. Even during 2020, when vehicle miles travel dropped 13% amid the pandemic, more than 6,700 U.S. pedestrians were killed.
That’s up an astonishing 64% since 2009’s record low, which followed 20 years of steady decline.
The Detroit Free Press in 2018 found that the steady rise in deaths correlates to increasing sales of heavier SUVs, which have a higher profile that makes it harder for drivers to see and for pedestrians to survive being hit.
Overall traffic deaths are up, too, about 11% since their low of 32,479 in 2011. Nebraska deaths are up 21% since then, but we’ve seen declines the past two years.
For perspective, 2019’s 36,096 U.S. traffic deaths were close to that year’s 39,707 gun deaths.
Driving is dangerous. Walking is increasingly dangerous.
In Nebraska, drunken driving arrests have risen during the pandemic, as have incidents of “super speeders” caught driving faster than 100 mph, with 1,093 such citations last year.
That’s up 37% from the five years before the pandemic.
For the most part, we simply don’t appreciate the dangers of one of our most common activities.
A Toyota Prius weighs a ton and a half. A full-size SUV approaches 3 tons.
At 40 mph and up, they are potentially deadly missiles.
When you drive one, be careful.
When you’re on the streets walking, biking or driving, be watchful.
The impact of a fatal traffic crash is both sudden and lasting.
