Editorial: Be sure your ballot is counted -- and why to have faith in the election results

Those who cast doubt are fond of anecdotes and hypothetical scenarios — but never cite real data — because it does not exist.

Trump’s own voter fraud commission, formed to study his allegations of fraud in 2016, was disbanded in 2018 without issuing a report.

As election experts across the country consistently assure, as every credible study ever conducted has shown, voter fraud in the United States is extremely rare.

Because of the volume of mail-in votes this year, most observers think it will take longer to know the winners in some races, particularly president.

Some states prohibit processing absentee votes until the polls close. Some, including neighboring Iowa, count ballots received several days after Election Day if they are postmarked before.

We don’t know how counties across the country will do in handling their volume or how close margins will be, but this delay will not be evidence of fraud.

Nor is the simple fact of mail-in voting, which has worked for a long time in several forms.